The law requires the federal government to analyze the impact of a major project or federal action on the environment — and to seek public input — before approving it. Trump and his allies in business and industry argue that the law has proved costly and cumbersome to developers. But supporters say it provides a crucial avenue for Americans, particularly those in poor and minority neighborhoods that bear the brunt of many polluting industries, to weigh in on proposals that will affect them for decades to come.

Trump is traveling to Georgia, which has emerged as a battleground state in this year’s presidential and Senate elections, to unveil the new policy.

The president can’t amend the law, but he intends to change the rules governing the way it is implemented. He wants to exempt some projects and activities from environmental review altogether while speeding up the time frame for reviews for other projects. In one of the most contentious changes, federal agencies would be told not to consider the climate impact of burning fossil fuels extracted from public lands and waters.

Back in January, Trump faulted the law’s lengthy review process as one of the main reasons the nation’s infrastructure had fallen into disrepair. “It used to be the envy of the world, and now we’re like a third-world country,” he said, as he was surrounded by members of his Cabinet and construction workers. “It’s really sad.”

Mike Sommers, president and chief executive of the American Petroleum Institute, predicted that the changed would speed up the construction of “not only the modernized pipeline infrastructure we need to deliver cleaner fuels but highways, bridges and renewable energy. These reforms will help accelerate the nation’s economic recovery and advance energy infrastructure while continuing necessary environmental reviews.”

But critics warned that the White House is going beyond its legal authority, by trying to change a law without congressional authorization.

“Trump can’t change the statute, and Congress and the courts have laid out clear parameters for what the federal government must do before approving or funding a project,” said Sharon Buccino, director of lands for the Natural Resources Defense Council, in an email. “If the Trump administration tries to ram through polluting projects without the appropriate review and public comment, we will be right there ready to take them to court. As we have seen with the recent pipeline and drilling cases, the administration’s attempts to rush this process have led to lawsuits — and more rather than less delay.”

Depending on how many days Congress remains in session this year and the results of the fall election, Democrats may be able to overturn Trump’s move through the Congressional Review Act next year, or craft a new rule to replace it if the party gains control of the White House.

Outside groups have managed to either halt or delay several of the Trump administration’s most high-profile energy projects and environmental rollbacks by invoking NEPA, including the Keystone XL and Atlantic Coast pipelines. They have also deployed it to scuttle lesser-known proposals, including a large trash incinerator slated to be built on a flood plain in Arecibo, Puerto Rico.

Kym Hunter, a senior attorney at the Southern Environmental Law Center, said in email that it made no sense to scale back the law at a time when marginalized communities were demanding greater input into decisions affecting their public health.