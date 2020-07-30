100%
38%
28%
Clean electricity
Share of U.S. electricity
generation from zero-
carbon sources
2001
2019
2035
This month the Democratic presumptive presidential nominee, Joe Biden, outlined an ambitious plan for tackling climate change that shows how far the party has shifted on the issue since it controlled the White House.
President Barack Obama’s Clean Power Plan had called for the electricity sector to cut its carbon pollution 32 percent by 2030, and did not lay out a trajectory for phasing out oil, coal or natural gas production.
This year, Democratic 2020 hopefuls such as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) went much further, suggesting the United States should derive all of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030 as part of a $16.3 trillion plan to wean the nation away from fossil fuels. Many other congressional Democrats have embraced the Green New Deal — the nonbinding resolution calling for a carbon-free power sector by 2030 and more energy efficient buildings and vehicles, along with a massive investment in electric vehicles and high-speed rail.
[Where 2020 Democrats stand on climate change]
Last year, 38 percent of U.S. electricity generated came from clean sources, according to a Washington Post analysis of data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
U.S. electricity generation by
fuel source in 2019
Natural gas 38%
Fossil fuels
62%
Coal 23%
Other fossil fuels 1%
Clean
electricity
38%
Nuclear 19%
Hydroelectric 7%
Renewable
18%
Wind 7%
Solar 3%
Biomass 1%
Geothermal <1%
U.S. electricity generation by
fuel source in 2019
Natural gas 38%
Fossil fuels
62%
Coal 23%
Other fossil fuels 1%
Clean
electricity
38%
Nuclear 19%
Hydroelectric 7%
Renewable
18%
Wind 7%
Solar 3%
Biomass 1%
Geothermal <1%
U.S. electricity generation by fuel source in 2019
Clean electricity 38%
Fossil fuels 62%
Renewable 18%
Other fossil fuels
1%
Wind 7%
Nuclear 19%
Natural gas 38%
Coal 23%
Hydroelectric 7%
Geothermal <1%
Solar 3%
Biomass 1%
U.S. electricity generation by fuel source in 2019
Clean electricity 38%
Fossil fuels 62%
Renewable 18%
Other fossil fuels
1%
Wind 7%
Nuclear 19%
Natural gas 38%
Coal 23%
Hydroelectric 7%
Geothermal <1%
Solar 3%
Biomass 1%
U.S. electricity generation by fuel source in 2019
Clean electricity 38%
Fossil fuels 62%
Renewable 18%
Other fossil fuels 1%
Wind 7%
Hydroelectric 7%
Nuclear 19%
Natural gas 38%
Coal 23%
Solar 3%
Biomass 1%
Geothermal <1%
Biden’s new plan, which carries a price tag of $2 trillion, would eliminate carbon emissions from the electric sector by 2035, impose stricter gas mileage standards, fund investments to weatherize millions of homes and commercial buildings, and upgrade the nation’s transportation system. To reach its 2035 carbon-free electricity goal, the campaign includes wind, solar and several forms of energy that are not always counted in state renewable portfolio standards, such as nuclear, hydropower and biomass.
“A great appeal of the Biden proposal is that it is much closer to targeting carbon directly, which is the ultimate enemy, and plays fewer favorites with particular technologies,” said Michael Greenstone, who directs the University of Chicago’s Energy Policy Institute. “This will reduce the costs to consumers and give more carbon bang for the buck.”
But some environmentalists, such as Friends of the Earth President Erich Pica, question the idea of including more controversial carbon-free technologies. “There is no role for nuclear in a least-cost, low carbon world. Including these dinosaurs in a clean energy standard is going to incentivize industry efforts to keep aging, dangerous facilities online,” Pica said in an email.
Hydropower, which relies on a system of moving water that constantly recharges, is defined as renewable by the Environmental Protection Agency. Biomass is often considered as carbon neutral because even though it releases carbon dioxide when it is burned, the plants capture nearly the same amount of CO2 while growing.
Both forms of energy have come under fire for their environmental impacts, however. Damming streams and rivers can destroy fish habitat and make it more difficult for them to spawn, and it also seems unlikely that hydropower will expand its current 6 percent share of the nation’s electrical grid.
Many experts argue that classifying biomass energy as carbon neutral provides an incentive to cut down trees that would otherwise remain standing and sequester carbon. “If burning this wood were good for the climate, then we should not recycle paper, we should burn it,” noted Tim Searchinger, a research scholar at the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs.
How each state generated electricity in 2019
Clean
electricity
Fossil
fuels
Total electricity generated in the state in 2019
Renewable
Nuclear
Nearly all electricity generated in Vermont came from zero-carbon sources
U.S. average
clean electricity
50%
50%
100%
fossil fuels
100% clean
VT
WA
ME
ID
NH
SD
IL
OR
Illinois lead the nation in amount of electricity generated from nuclear power
NY
SC
CA
KS
TN
IA
MN
MD
CT
42% of electricity generated in Iowa came from wind
NC
MT
NE
NJ
AL
PA
AZ
OK
VA
MI
GA
ND
MA
NV
AR
TX
Texas, the biggest electricity producing state, also produced the most clean electricity
AK
NM
WI
HI
MS
MO
LA
OH
FL
91% of West Virginia electricity generation came from coal, more than any
other state
WY
UT
RI
IN
KY
WV
DE
50%
50%
100% clean
100%
fossil fuels
How each state generated electricity in 2019
Clean
electricity
Fossil
fuels
Total electricity generated in the state in 2019
Renewable
Nuclear
Nearly all electricity generated in Vermont came from zero-carbon sources
U.S. average
clean electricity
75%
50%
25%
25%
50%
75%
100%
fossil fuels
100% clean
VT
WA
ME
ID
NH
SD
IL
OR
Illinois lead the nation in amount of electricity generated from nuclear power
NY
SC
CA
KS
TN
IA
MN
MD
42% of electricity generated in Iowa came from wind
CT
NC
MT
NE
NJ
AL
PA
AZ
OK
VA
MI
GA
ND
MA
NV
AR
TX
Texas, the biggest electricity producing state, also produced the most clean electricity
AK
NM
WI
HI
MS
MO
LA
OH
FL
91% of West Virginia electricity generation came from coal, more than any other state
WY
UT
RI
IN
KY
WV
DE
75%
50%
25%
25%
50%
75%
100% clean
100%
fossil fuels
How each state generated electricity in 2019
Fossil
fuels
Clean
electricity
Total electricity generated in the state in 2019
Nearly all electricity generated in Vermont came from zero-carbon sources
Nuclear
Renewable
U.S. average
clean electricity
75%
50%
25%
25%
50%
75%
100%
fossil fuels
100% clean
VT
WA
ME
ID
NH
SD
IL
OR
NY
Illinois lead the nation in amount of electricity generated from nuclear power
SC
CA
KS
TN
IA
MN
MD
42% of electricity generated in Iowa came from wind
CT
NC
MT
NE
NJ
AL
PA
AZ
OK
VA
MI
GA
ND
MA
NV
AR
Texas, the biggest electricity producing state, also produced the most clean electricity
TX
AK
NM
WI
HI
MS
MO
LA
OH
FL
WY
91% of West Virginia electricity generation came from coal, more than any other state
UT
RI
IN
KY
WV
DE
75%
50%
25%
25%
50%
75%
100%
fossil fuels
100% clean
How each state generated electricity in 2019
Fossil
fuels
Clean
electricity
Nearly all electricity generated in Vermont came from zero-carbon sources
Total electricity generated in the state in 2019
Renewable
Nuclear
U.S. average
clean electricity
50%
100% clean
75%
25%
50%
75%
25%
100%
fossil fuels
VT
WA
ME
ID
NH
SD
IL
OR
NY
Illinois lead the nation in amount of electricity generated from nuclear power
SC
CA
KS
TN
IA
MN
MD
42% of electricity generated in Iowa came from wind
CT
NC
MT
NE
NJ
AL
PA
AZ
OK
VA
MI
GA
ND
MA
NV
AR
Texas, the biggest electricity producing state, also produced the most clean electricity
TX
CO
AK
NM
WI
HI
MS
MO
LA
OH
FL
91% of West Virginia electricity generation came from coal, more than any other state
WY
UT
RI
IN
KY
WV
DE
100% clean
75%
50%
25%
50%
25%
75%
100%
fossil fuels
How each state generated electricity in 2019
Total electricity generated in the state in 2019
Clean
electricity
Renewable
Nuclear
Nearly all electricity generated in Vermont came from zero-carbon sources
Fossil
fuels
100% clean electricity
ME
ID
WA
NH
75%
42% of electricity generated in Iowa came from wind
Texas, the biggest electricity producing state, also produced the most clean electricity
SD
IL
OR
NY
SC
CA
KS
TN
MN
50%
NE
MD
CT
MT
NC
NJ
AL
PA
ND
AZ
U.S. average clean electricity
OK
MA
AK
VA
MI
GA
NV
NM
AR
HI
TX
CO
25%
WI
MS
WY
MO
LA
OH
FL
UT
RI
DE
IN
KY
WV
25%
50%
Illinois lead the nation in amount of electricity generated from nuclear power
75%
91% of West Virginia electricity generation came from coal, more than any other state
100% fossil fuels
How each state generated electricity in 2019
Total electricity generated in the state in 2019
Clean
electricity
Renewable
Nuclear
Nearly all electricity generated in Vermont came from zero-carbon sources
Fossil
fuels
100% clean electricity
ME
ID
WA
NH
75%
42% of electricity generated in Iowa came from wind
SD
Texas, the biggest electricity producing state, also produced the most clean electricity
IL
OR
NY
SC
CA
KS
TN
IA
MN
50%
NE
MD
CT
MT
NC
NJ
AL
PA
ND
AZ
U.S. average clean electricity
OK
MA
AK
VA
MI
GA
NV
NM
AR
HI
TX
CO
25%
WI
MS
WY
MO
LA
OH
FL
UT
RI
DE
IN
KY
WV
25%
50%
Illinois lead the nation in amount of electricity generated from nuclear power
75%
91% of West Virginia electricity generation came from coal, more than any other state
100% fossil fuels
How each state generated electricity in 2019
Total electricity generated in the state in 2019
Clean
electricity
Renewable
Nuclear
Nearly all electricity generated in Vermont came from zero-carbon sources
Fossil
fuels
100% clean electricity
ME
ID
WA
NH
75%
42% of electricity generated in Iowa came from wind
SD
Texas, the biggest electricity producing state, also produced the most clean electricity
IL
OR
NY
SC
CA
KS
TN
IA
MN
50%
NE
MD
CT
MT
NC
NJ
AL
PA
ND
AZ
U.S. average clean electricity
OK
MA
AK
VA
MI
GA
NV
NM
AR
HI
TX
CO
25%
WI
MS
WY
MO
LA
OH
FL
UT
RI
DE
IN
KY
WV
25%
50%
Illinois lead the nation in amount of electricity generated from nuclear power
75%
91% of West Virginia electricity generation came from coal, more than any other state
100% fossil fuels
More than half of the country — 30 states, Washington, and three territories — have adopted a renewable portfolio standard (RPS), according to the National Conference of State Legislatures, and seven states and one territory have set renewable energy goals. While 14 states, along with the District, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, have established requirements of 50 percent or more carbon-free electricity, nearly as many have set theirs at 15 percent or less.
Some states have strengthened their clean energy plans ...
New York
Maine
Fossil fuels
80%
62%
Nuclear
U.S. average
clean electricity
Renewable
2001
2019
2001
2019
Some states have strengthened their clean energy plans ...
New York
Maine
80%
Fossil fuels
62%
Nuclear
45%
33%
U.S. average clean electricity
Renewable
2001
2019
2001
2019
Some states have strengthened their clean energy plans ...
New York
Maine
80%
Fossil fuels
62%
45%
Nuclear
U.S. average clean electricity
33%
Renewable
2001
2019
2001
2019
Some states have strengthened their clean energy plans ...
New York
Maine
80%
Fossil fuels
62%
45%
Nuclear
33%
U.S. average clean electricity
Renewable
2001
2019
2001
2019
Some states have strengthened their clean energy plans ...
New York
Maine
80%
Fossil fuels
62%
45%
Nuclear
33%
U.S. average clean electricity
Renewable
2001
2019
2001
2019
Maine Gov. Janet Mills (D) has pushed clean electricity aggressively since taking office in 2019, lifting a wind energy moratorium imposed by her predecessor and signing bills aimed at expanding the state’s carbon-free energy sources. Biomass accounts for a quarter of the state’s electricity, more than any other state.
New York has one of the country’s most ambitious climate targets, which it scaled up last year. It aims to obtain 70 percent of its power from renewable sources within a decade and eliminate carbon altogether by 2040, even as the state is in the process of shutting down a major nuclear plant near New York City, Indian Point, which is slated to cease operating on April 30, 2021.
... while other states are
weakening theirs
Ohio
West Virginia
17%
6%
2001
2019
2001
2019
... while other states are
weakening theirs
Ohio
West Virginia
17%
12%
6%
1%
2001
2019
2001
2019
... while other states are weakening theirs
Ohio
West Virginia
17%
12%
6%
1%
2001
2019
2001
2019
... while other states are weakening theirs
Ohio
West Virginia
17%
12%
6%
1%
2001
2019
2001
2019
... while other states are weakening theirs
Ohio
West Virginia
17%
12%
6%
1%
2001
2019
2001
2019
Last year, Ohio weakened its renewable energy standard from a target of 12.5 percent in 2027 to 8.5 percent by 2026, without setting any future goals, and jettisoned its energy efficiency standard. West Virginia — which established modest renewable requirements in 2009 — repealed them altogether in 2015, the year they were set to take effect.
Change in fuel source for
electricity generation
States are ordered by share of clean energy in 2019
Vt.
Wash.
Maine
Idaho
100%
80
80
78
50%
2001
2019
N.H.
S.D.
Ill.
Ore.
78
68
62
62
N.Y.
S.C.
Calif.
Kan.
62
61
59
60
Tenn.
Iowa
Minn.
Md.
57
52
50
48
Conn.
N.C.
Mont.
Neb.
46
44
43
42
N.J.
Ala.
Pa.
Ariz.
42
41
40
40
Okla.
Va.
Mich.
Ga.
37
36
36
35
N.D.
Mass.
Nev.
Ark.
34
32
29
29
Tex.
Colo.
Alaska
N.M.
28
25
25
25
Wis.
Hawaii
Miss.
Mo.
24
22
19
17
La.
Ohio
Fla.
Wyo.
17
17
16
12
Utah
R.I.
Ind.
Ky.
12
9
7
6
W.Va.
Del.
6
4
Change in fuel source for
electricity generation
States are ordered by share of clean energy in 2019
Vt.
Wash.
Maine
Idaho
100%
80
80
78
50%
2001
2019
N.H.
S.D.
Ill.
Ore.
78
68
62
62
N.Y.
S.C.
Calif.
Kan.
62
61
59
60
Tenn.
Iowa
Minn.
Md.
57
52
50
48
Conn.
N.C.
Mont.
Neb.
46
44
43
42
N.J.
Ala.
Pa.
Ariz.
42
41
40
40
Okla.
Va.
Mich.
Ga.
37
36
36
35
N.D.
Mass.
Nev.
Ark.
34
32
29
29
Tex.
Colo.
Alaska
N.M.
28
25
25
25
Wis.
Hawaii
Miss.
Mo.
24
22
19
17
La.
Ohio
Fla.
Wyo.
17
17
16
12
Utah
R.I.
Ind.
Ky.
12
9
7
6
W.Va.
Del.
6
4
Change in fuel source for electricity generation
States are ordered by share of clean energy in 2019
Vt.
Wash.
Maine
Idaho
N.H.
S.D.
100%
80
80
78
78
68
50%
2001
2019
Ill.
Ore.
N.Y.
S.C.
Calif.
Kan.
62
61
62
62
60
59
Tenn.
Iowa
Minn.
Md.
Conn.
N.C.
57
52
50
48
46
44
Mont.
Neb.
N.J.
Ala.
Pa.
Ariz.
43
42
42
41
40
40
Okla.
Va.
Mich.
Ga.
N.D.
Mass.
36
37
36
35
34
32
Nev.
Ark.
Tex.
Colo.
Alaska
N.M.
29
29
28
25
25
25
Wis.
Hawaii
Miss.
Mo.
La.
Ohio
24
22
17
17
17
19
Fla.
Wyo.
Utah
R.I.
Ind.
Ky.
16
12
12
9
6
7
W.Va.
Del.
6
4
Change in fuel source for electricity generation
States are ordered by share of clean energy in 2019
Vt.
Wash.
Maine
Idaho
N.H.
S.D.
100%
80
80
78
78
68
50%
2019
2001
Ill.
Ore.
N.Y.
S.C.
Calif.
Kan.
62
61
62
62
60
59
Tenn.
Iowa
Minn.
Md.
Conn.
N.C.
57
52
50
48
46
44
Mont.
Neb.
N.J.
Ala.
Pa.
Ariz.
43
42
42
41
40
40
Okla.
Va.
Mich.
Ga.
N.D.
Mass.
36
37
36
35
34
32
Nev.
Ark.
Tex.
Colo.
Alaska
N.M.
29
29
28
25
25
25
Wis.
Hawaii
Miss.
Mo.
La.
Ohio
24
22
17
17
17
19
Fla.
Wyo.
Utah
R.I.
Ind.
Ky.
16
12
12
9
6
7
W.Va.
Del.
6
4
Change in fuel source for electricity generation
States are ordered by share of clean energy in 2019
Vt.
Wash.
Maine
Idaho
N.H.
S.D.
100%
80
80
78
78
68
50%
2001
2019
Ill.
Ore.
N.Y.
S.C.
Calif.
Kan.
62
61
62
62
60
59
Tenn.
Iowa
Minn.
Md.
Conn.
N.C.
57
52
50
48
46
44
Mont.
Neb.
N.J.
Ala.
Pa.
Ariz.
43
42
42
41
40
40
Okla.
Va.
Mich.
Ga.
N.D.
Mass.
36
37
36
35
34
32
Nev.
Ark.
Tex.
Colo.
Alaska
N.M.
29
29
28
25
25
25
Wis.
Hawaii
Miss.
Mo.
La.
Ohio
24
22
17
17
17
19
Fla.
Wyo.
Utah
R.I.
Ind.
Ky.
16
12
12
9
6
7
W.Va.
Del.
6
4