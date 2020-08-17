In a statement, Interior Secretary David Bernhardt said that his department was following through on the 2017 budget bill that instructed the federal government to conduct oil and gas leasing on the refuge.

AD

“Our program meets the legal mandate that Coastal Plain leaseholders get the necessary rights-of-way, easements and land areas for production and support facilities they need to find and develop these important Arctic oil and gas resources,” he said.

Environmentalists and some Alaska Natives – including the Gwich’in, who live outside the refuge but rely on the Porcupine Caribou Herd that migrates through it – have pledged to fight the drilling plan in court. Under the 2017 law, the federal government must conduct two lease sales of 400,000 acres each by December 2024.

Stretching into the Arctic Ocean’s frigid waters and 200 miles south on land, the refuge encompasses rolling tundra, jagged mountains and boreal forest. It provides habitat for more than 270 different species, including 900 denning polar bears, 250 musk oxen and 300,000 snow geese. While Congress authorized drilling on the coastal plain in 1980, opponents have managed to block energy development there for decades.

AD

AD

In issuing a “record of decision,” officials at the Interior Department’s Bureau of Land Management concluded that establishing a network of well pads and pipelines would not pose an undue threat to the wildlife that depend on the refuge for survival. The draft plan called for the construction of as many as four airstrips and well pads, 175 miles of roads, vertical supports for pipelines, a seawater-treatment plant and a barge landing and storage site.

David J. Hayes, who served as Interior deputy secretary under both Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, said he believes the administration’s decision is legally vulnerable because they restricted their environmental analysis to the leasing stage and said it would only affect 2,000 acres on the surface. The 2017 law, he noted, instructs Interior to conduct an oil and gas program that covers “the leasing, development, production and transportation of oil and gas in and from the Coastal Plain area within the Arctic refuge.”

“You can’t just take the first step of the program,” Hayes said. “I think that statutory language is a real tripwire for these guys.”

Alaska Republicans hailed the decision as an economic boost for their state. Gov. Michael J. Dunleavy said in a statement that the vision of President Trump and Secretary Bernhardt “will lead to the responsible development of Alaska’s abundant resources, create new jobs, support economic growth and prosperity,” while Sen. Lisa Murkowski said, “This is a capstone moment in our decades-long push to allow for the responsible development of a small part of Alaska’s 1002 area.”

AD

AD

It is unclear which companies will bid on leases in the refuge, and risk a potential backlash from conservation groups and the public. In an April poll Yale and George Mason Universities found that 33 percent of registered voters supported drilling for oil there, while 67 percent opposed it.

Conservation and tribal groups organized an immersive art installation about the refuge that toured New York, Washington D.C. and San Francisco, where thousands of visitors left voicemails for oil company CEOs expressing their opposition to drilling there.