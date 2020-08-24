The agency said it hoped the product — called SurfaceWise2 and made by Allied BioScience — would provide longer-lasting protection in public spaces and increase consumer confidence in air travel, which has suffered a big hit during the covid-19 pandemic.

Allied BioScience, American Airlines and Total Orthopedics Sports & Spine are all based in Texas, which sought the emergency approval from the EPA. Allied BioScience said in a statement that it was working on requests for emergency waivers for its product in every state.

But the EPA said the company must still pursue a non-emergency approval and will have to submit additional data about the cleanser’s “durability and efficacy," especially on coated surfaces once they’re touched. EPA administrator Andrew Wheeler said other airlines would be approved on a “surface by surface” basis.

The product is applied electrostatically to surfaces, the company said.

American Airlines, which operates a hub in Texas, had earlier assured passengers that it was already using long-lasting anti-viral cleaning agents. It has said that its disinfectants killed “99.9999” percent of viruses and bacteria and would last seven days. Today the carrier said it would use the new cleanser at airport facilities and on planes within the state of Texas. American Airlines Chief Operating Officer David Seymour said that ultimately 1,500 planes would be treated with the cleanser.

EPA approved the emergency exemption requests submitted by the Texas agriculture department under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA). Other states can apply too. SurfaceWise2 is a surface coating that inactivates viruses and bacteria within two hours of application and continues to work against them for up to seven days, the agency said. Allied BioScience cautioned that its product is “not a replacement for routine cleaning and disinfection.”

