“For too many decades, we have allowed cars to pollute the air that our children and families breathe,” Newsom said in a statement Wednesday. “You deserve to have a car that doesn’t give your kids asthma. Our cars shouldn’t make wildfires worse — and create more days filled with smoky air.”

The state’s clean air regulator, the California Air Resources Board, will develop regulations that ensure every new passenger car sold in the state is electric or is otherwise zero-emissions by 2035. Automakers would have until 2045 to make sure all medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other vehicles were zero-emissions, as well.

The order does not prevent Californians from owning or selling used cars with internal combustion engines, or buying them outside the state.

Because of its market muscle, California’s move could have ripple effects across the country and propel carmakers to ramp up production of electric vehicles. The state’s emissions standards are followed by 13 other states as well as the District of Columbia, and auto manufacturers build cars to meet its more stringent specifications.

Newsom extolled the potential environmental and economic benefits the shift away from gas cars could bring his state during a news conference Wednesday.

“This is the next big global industry and California wants to dominate it,” he said. “Today California is making a big bold move in that direction.”

He painted a contrast between manufacturers embracing electrification and those attempting to resist the headwinds. California is home to the country’s largest electric vehicle manufacturer, Tesla Motors, which is based in Fremont. Tesla announced a plan this week to vertically integrate its battery manufacturing, attempting to unite all the elements of battery production under a single umbrella to usher in a push to build 20 million vehicles per year, up from its current production, which is less than one million.

Newsom highlighted the example of another storied American car company, Ford Motor Co., which has introduced electric vehicles into its fleet.

“They’re not willing to suffer the fate of a future of dirtier air, dirtier water, and more climate disruption,” he said.

Still, Newsom said he expected some resistance from other automakers .“There are some automobile manufacturers that don’t (get it) and they’re pushing back against California’s leadership as they have in the past,” he said. “I’m not naive that everybody is going to join hands on this.”

The move also comes as Newsom is under increased pressure from activists to do more to halt oil and gas drilling in the state.

Fueled by climate-warming pollution from gasoline-powered cars and other sources, fires burning more than 3.6 million acres have destroyed nearly 7,200 structures and killed 26 in what Newsom earlier in the month deemed to be a climate “emergency.”