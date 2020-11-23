“This marks the first time that the NSC will include an official dedicated to climate change, reflecting the president-elect’s commitment to addressing climate change as an urgent national security issue,” the statement said.
Kerry, who made climate change a top priority while serving as secretary of state during Obama’s second term, tweeted that he would use his new post to tackle the world’s most pressing environmental problem.
“America will soon have a government that treats the climate crisis as the urgent national security threat it is,” Kerry said. “I’m proud to partner with the President-elect, our allies, and the young leaders of the climate movement to take on this crisis as the President’s Climate Envoy.”