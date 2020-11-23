President-elect Joe Biden will name former secretary of state John F. Kerry as a presidential envoy on climate, his transition team announced Monday, signaling his commitment to elevate the issue of climate change under his administration.

Kerry “will fight climate change full-time as Special Presidential Envoy for Climate,” according to a statement by Biden’s transition team, and will hold a seat on the White House National Security Council.

“This marks the first time that the NSC will include an official dedicated to climate change, reflecting the president-elect’s commitment to addressing climate change as an urgent national security issue,” the statement said.

Kerry, who made climate change a top priority while serving as secretary of state during Obama’s second term, tweeted that he would use his new post to tackle the world’s most pressing environmental problem.

“America will soon have a government that treats the climate crisis as the urgent national security threat it is,” Kerry said. “I’m proud to partner with the President-elect, our allies, and the young leaders of the climate movement to take on this crisis as the President’s Climate Envoy.”