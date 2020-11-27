The new analysis suggests that all three alternatives — including codifying the administration’s narrower interpretation into law or returning to the historic definition that holds firms liable for accidental bird deaths — will “have incremental effects on current environmental conditions.” It identifies scaling back the rule as its “preferred alternative,” and says including accidental deaths “would be inconsistent with the Department’s current view of the law.”

The analysis suggests, however, that finalizing the rule would “likely result in increased bird mortality” because companies would have less of an incentive to adopt precautions to prevent them from becoming ensnared or colliding with their operations.

In August, a federal judge struck down its first attempt to weaken the rule, a Dec. 22, 2017, solicitor’s opinion, as illegal. Referring to Harper Lee’s famous novel, U.S. District Court Judge Valerie E. Caproni wrote: “It is not only a sin to kill a mockingbird, it is also a crime. … But if the Department of the Interior has its way, many mockingbirds and other migratory birds that delight people and support ecosystems throughout the country will be killed without legal consequence.”

Trump officials argue that the previous legal interpretation of the century-old law — which makes it illegal to “pursue, hunt, take, [or] capture” migratory birds without a permit — was too broad. Under a Jan. 10, 2017, interior solicitor’s opinion, companies could be held liable for birds ensnared by uncovered oil-waste pits or unmarked transmission lines. And for decades, prosecutors have sought fines of up to $15,000 per bird for accidental deaths.

BP pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of violating the act in connection to the 2010 Deepwater Horizon explosion, which killed hundreds of thousands of birds, and as part of the settlement paid $100 million to fund wetlands restoration in the United States.

Under interior’s proposed rule, companies and individuals would not face prosecution if they “incidentally” killed birds — even scores of them — in the course of their operations.

Conservation groups argue that the administration is indirectly permitting the accidental deaths of potentially millions of birds. Hawks, owls and songbirds can mistake uncovered oil skim pits for ponds and get stuck when they attempt to scoop prey out of the sticky oil. Birds in flight suffer fatal crashes with communication towers or become tangled in telephone wires and power lines.

Since the administration began pursuing its looser interpretation of the law in April 2018, hundreds of birds have perished without penalty, according to documents compiled by conservation groups this year. Research conducted by the Fish and Wildlife Service suggest that at least half a million birds die in oil pits every year. As many as 11.6 million birds are electrocuted by power distribution lines in the United States annually.

Environmentalists decried the move as legally flawed and argued the rule would undermine industry’s incentive to take precautions that could avoid needless bird deaths. Former interior officials from both parties, who have served under the past eight presidents, have urged the administration not to change the law’s interpretation.

“This is another step by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife to jam through a rule to cement an interpretation of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act that a federal court has already declared illegal,” said Defenders of Wildlife President and CEO Jamie Rappaport Clark. “At a time when North America has already lost 3 billion birds, the rule will further undercut our nation’s ability to conserve birds so many people care about deeply.”

While a legal opinion can be reversed with the stroke of a pen under a new administration, a final rule can take years to undo. But Eric Glitzenstein, litigation director for the advocacy group Center for Biological Diversity, said in an email that he was confident his organization and others could overturn it in court if the agency issues it before Biden takes office.