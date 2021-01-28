The exit of longtime career staffers from the agency responsible for managing more than 10 percent of the nation’s land shows the extent to which the Trump administration reshaped the federal government. The reorganization plan reestablished the bureau’s headquarters in Grand Junction, Colo., moved 328 positions out of Interior’s main D.C. office and left 60 jobs in place.

A total of 287 BLM employees either retired or found other jobs, according to Interior communications director Melissa Schwartz, while 41 people moved to the new office in Colorado. Asked for comment on how the shift affected the bureau’s operations, Schwartz declined to comment.

But several experts, including former high-ranking Interior officials, said the shake-up has deprived the agency of needed expertise and disrupted its operations. The bureau oversees all oil and gas drilling on federal lands, which has emerged as a flash point in the early days of the Biden administration.

Joe Tague, a 42-year BLM veteran who retired as chief of its division of forest, rangeland, riparian and plant conservation a year ago, said in a phone interview that at least half of his division’s staff left rather than move. He retired “in part” because of the reorganization.

“It wasn’t a pleasant thing, seeing everyone forced to move,” said Tague, who moved to Oregon.

Tague, a member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation, said he was particularly worried about the agency’s diversity in the wake of the exodus because a disproportionate number of Black employees left. He added that some divisions, such as the one that oversees land-use plans, were hit particularly hard.

“I think it’s going to take a long time to regain what the Washington office does,” he said.

About 95 percent of the BLM’s more than 9,000 staffers were working outside of Washington before the relocation took place. The Trump administration argued that it made sense to place more of the agency’s workforce in the West because most of the areas it manages are there.

Congressional Republicans are lobbying to maintain the new headquarters in Grand Junction. The Trump administration shifted 76 positions out of headquarters altogether, so there are now a total of 480 headquarters jobs, 100 of which remain vacant.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) said this week she was leading a campaign to keep the bureau in the city she represents.

“Moving the BLM Headquarters to Grand Junction was a game changer for the West and local communities. People from nearby states that would have never traveled to Washington D.C. for a meeting have already found their way to Grand Junction including sheriffs, ranchers, and county commissioners,” Boebert said in a statement. “What’s not to like?”

But Steve Ellis, president of Taxpayers of Common Sense, said in an interview that the BLM staff members working at Interior headquarters play a crucial role in coordinating policy decisions.