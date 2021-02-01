Last week Morris ruled the agency acted improperly by issuing the rule under the Federal Housekeeping Statute on the grounds that it was procedural, rather than substantive. In response, the Biden administration requested the judge vacate the rule and send it back to the agency.

The agency said in a statement that it was “pleased” its motion had been granted. “EPA is committed to making evidence-based decisions and developing policies and programs that are guided by the best science.”

Trump officials, including former EPA administrator Andrew Wheeler, argued that the new rule would provide the public with greater insight on the scientific basis for new regulations. But many researchers argued that the change would restrict the agency from using some of the most important research on human subjects because that often includes confidential medical records and other proprietary data that cannot be released due to privacy concerns.

Monday’s court decision, coming less than two weeks after the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia struck down the 2019 rule that eased restrictions on power plants’ carbon emissions, will make it easier for the new administration to unwind Trump-era environmental policies.

Environmental Defense Fund senior attorney Ben Levitan, whose group challenged both rules in court, said that the recent rulings “just reinforced the fundamental unlawfulness of Trump.”

“It’s a hopeful sign that our environmental laws have survived the Trump administration,” he added. “There’s a real opportunity to implement the laws Congress passed and protect Americans from health and environmental harms.”

Asked about the decision, former EPA chief of staff Mandy Gunasekara said she hoped Biden officials would build off the Trump administration’s work even if they disagreed with its methods.

“The decision is unfortunate but does not change the goal of the science transparency rule, which I would urge the new administration to support: Enhance the public trust in agency actions and improve regulatory outcomes,” she said.

In one of his final interviews before stepping down, Wheeler faulted environmental groups for rushing to challenge his agency’s work in court. “I have no problem with someone suing me if they take the time to read it and understand what the regulation does,” he said last month. “The environmental groups have a terrible record of knee-jerk reactions.”