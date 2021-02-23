Haaland, 60, a New Mexico Democrat who was just reelected to a second term in the House, is likely to face sharp questioning from many Republicans and possibly some Democrats over her opposition to new oil and gas drilling on federal lands — a position she shares with President Biden.

And Haaland is also opposed to natural-gas extraction through hydraulic fracturing, or fracking — a process that generates heavy pollution but is important to the economy in states represented by the Democratic chairman and the ranking Republican on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.

The Interior Department manages more than 600 million acres of federal land and the rich natural resources beneath it, everything from natural gas to uranium, as well as wildlife. The department is also the caretaker of national parks and property on the Outer Continental Shelf. Significantly, it houses the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the government liaison to tribal lands, including where Haaland grew up.

Chairman Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) has said he is undecided on whether he will vote to confirm Haaland, and ranking Republican John Barrasso of Wyoming has signaled his opposition.

Manchin wrote a Feb. 12 letter to Biden saying he is “an ardent advocate of an all-of-the-above energy policy” that includes new leasing for oil and gas drilling on federal land. On Capitol Hill on Monday, he told reporters that he’s “very open” to listening to Haaland and that “hopefully she’ll have a good hearing.”

Barrasso has been blunt in his criticism of Haaland. Her opposition to providing more drilling leases on public land and waters is “squarely at odds with the responsible management of our nation’s energy resources” and “will only encourage President Biden along the illegal and reckless path that he has begun,” according to a statement in early February.

In addition to breaking a barrier with her nomination to the Interior Department, Haaland would be the first Native American Cabinet secretary. In a letter to Biden last month, congressional Republicans asked him to revoke her historic nomination, over their concerns about her environmental beliefs. Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) has questioned Haaland’s qualifications to run a department that manages 73 million acres of land, criticized her support for the Green New Deal and labeled her positions “radical.”

In her prepared remarks, Haaland pledged to support policies that would balance the competing needs of the environment and the economy. “I will work my heart out for everyone — the families of fossil fuel workers who help build our country, ranchers and farmers who care deeply for their lands, communities with legacies of toxic pollution and people of color whose stories deserve to be heard,” Haaland’s statement says.

Haaland plans to say that she understands that oil industry workers and their families rely on their jobs and knows that she must work to ensure that they are not displaced. “I’m not a stranger to the struggles many families across America face today — I’ve lived most of my adult life paycheck to paycheck,” she said in her prepared testimony. “I have pieced together health care for me and my child as a single mom, and at times relied on food stamps to put food on the table.”

Manchin and Barrasso strongly supported Ryan Zinke and David Bernhardt, who were President Donald Trump’s nominees to run the Interior Department. Zinke was forced to resign after about two years in office over numerous ethics investigations and allegations of improper behavior. Bernhardt faced repeated questions about his lobbying ties to companies that worked closely with Interior Department officials.

Haaland was a staunch critic of Trump and her predecessors, who greatly expanded drilling on federal land and rolled back protections for wildlife. She said she will have a more even approach.

“There’s no question that fossil energy does and will continue to play a major role in America for years to come,” her statement said. “I know how important oil and gas revenue are to fund critical services. But we must also recognize that the energy industry is innovating, and our climate challenge must be addressed” — a reference to greenhouse-gas emissions from drilling sites, plants, cars and other sources that scientists say are driving up global temperatures and changing the climate.

Haaland said bipartisan legislation she sponsored, supported and passed in the House is proof that she can reach across the aisle.

“As chair of the Subcommittee on National Parks, Forests and Public Lands, I also worked on these issues in Congress and listened to all of my colleagues and constituents about ways to improve management of the Department,” she said in her remarks. “I am proud of the bipartisan manner in which we moved these bills through my subcommittee and to the House floor.”