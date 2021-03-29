“We are ready to rock-and-roll,” national climate adviser Gina McCarthy told reporters in a phone call Monday. She framed the effort as being as much about jobs as about clean energy. Offshore wind power will generate “thousands of good-paying union jobs. This is all about creating great jobs in the ocean and in our port cities and in our heartland,” she said.

The initiative represents a major stretch for the United States. The country has only one offshore wind project online at this time, generating 30 megawatts, off Rhode Island.

Administration officials said they would speed up offshore wind development by setting concrete deadlines for reviewing and approving permit applications; establish a new wind energy area in the waters between Long Island and the New Jersey coast; invest $230 million to upgrade U.S. ports; and provide $3 billion in potential loans for the offshore wind industry through the Energy Department.

The program also instructs the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to share data with Orsted, a Danish offshore wind development firm, about the U.S. waters where it holds leases. NOAA will grant $1 million to help study the impact of offshore wind operations on fishing operators as well as coastal communities.

The National Offshore Wind Research and Development Consortium, a joint project of the Energy Department and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, will give $8 million in research grants to 15 offshore wind research and development projects.

Unlike other renewable-energy sectors, offshore wind represents one of the most labor-friendly opportunities for U.S. workers because these projects require regular operations and maintenance support. It holds significant potential for creating high-paying renewable-energy jobs the administration has promised to deliver, although the projects typically employ fewer people than the major fossil-fuel pipelines that generate union jobs in the United States.

In November, Orsted signed an agreement with the North America’s Building Trades Unions to transition some of its workers into offshore wind, and the company has provided support to train members of the Masters, Mates and Pilots union.

Investing money in ports, moreover, can provide job opportunities in disadvantaged communities on America’s coasts.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm called the Biden plan an example of “clean-energy patriotism” — investing in U.S. industries and U.S. workers.

“It does reflect this whole-of-government embrace,” Granholm said. “We all have a role to play.”

While offshore wind represents the fastest-growing sector in renewable power, the country remains far behind Europe.

Rystad Energy Vice President Vegard Wiik Vollset noted that Europe already has 24 gigawatts of operational capacity, and Britain alone aims to have 40 gigawatts online by 2030.

“Compared to Europe, the U.S. is very much in its infancy,” he said, adding that the new goal would amount to something akin to 3,000 industrial-scale turbines off the U.S. coast.

But wind power is poised to take off along the East Coast, with recent commitments from several states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Virginia — to buy at least 25,000 megawatts of offshore electricity by 2035, according to the American Clean Power Association.

As part of Monday’s announcement, Interior’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management said it will start preparing an environmental-impact statement for Ocean Wind, a New Jersey project that has 1,100 megawatts of capacity and has the potential to become the nation’s third commercial-scale offshore wind project.

While Ocean Wind has the potential to power 300,000 homes, it has generated some opposition from Ocean City, N.J., residents, who complain that a chain of turbines could mar views.

Earlier this month, Interior approved an environmental review for Vineyard Wind, off the Massachusetts coast, which could become the nation’s first commercial-scale offshore wind project.