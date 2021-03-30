Serious negotiations are just beginning. This weekend, Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.), a former auto industry executive who represents a union stronghold southwest of Detroit, convened a discussion among the rival factions, urging them to pull together behind Biden’s vision for building a robust market for electric vehicles, in part by establishing a nationwide network of charging stations.

“We’ve got to stop pitting people against each other,” Dingell said in a phone interview. “We have to protect jobs in this country, and the goal of protecting our environment and addressing climate change is critical.”

Meanwhile, many warn that the United States risks losing both jobs and its share of the world auto market unless it embraces change now.

“The biggest vulnerability that we have is not moving fast enough,” said Environmental Defense Fund President Fred Krupp. “Then other countries create the manufacturing facilities and then produce the vehicles that people want.”

The immediate question facing the Biden administration is what sort of mileage and greenhouse gas standards to set for cars and SUVs between now and Model Year 2026, since the Trump administration weakened targets set under President Barack Obama. A year ago, the Environmental Protection Agency and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration finalized a rule to improve average fuel efficiency by 1.5 percent per year, compared to a nearly 5 percent annual increase set to take effect under the Obama rules. But four automakers — Ford, Honda, Volkswagen and BMW North America — struck an earlier deal with California that raises it about 3.7 percent annually.

California has significant leverage with industry because it has authority under the Clean Air Act to establish its own tailpipe emissions, which more than a dozen other states follow. Next month the Biden administration plans to restore that waiver authority, which was revoked under Trump.

The division among the automakers makes a deal more complicated. The four companies that made a deal with California do not want the other companies, including GM, to be effectively rewarded for their embrace of Trump rules and their failure to endorse the California framework.

In September, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed an order barring the sale of gasoline and diesel-powered cars and trucks by 2035. Stanley Young, communications director for the California Air Resources Board, said in an email that the state “continues to advocate for the most rigorous vehicle standards possible,” consistent with that goal.

Alliance for Automotive Innovation CEO John Bozzella told reporters Tuesday in a phone call that the industry is open to near-term levels at “a rough midpoint” between the Obama and Trump standards.

While the administration has set a July deadline for itself to resolve that issue, the more fundamental question is how it will manage the transition to a carbon-free fleet that will only materialize years after Biden takes office. The last time a Democratic administration struck a deal to set greenhouse gas emissions standards for cars and light-trucks, auto unions did not play a prominent role. But now they have a major voice, as the president weighs decisions that could overhaul the industry.

“Workers will disproportionately suffer if we do not get it right,” UAW President Rory L. Gamble said in a statement. “Currently, EV batteries are mostly made by suppliers in other countries, with China in the lead. And where automakers are entering battery production, they are often doing so through joint ventures with battery companies that have an unknown track record on providing quality jobs.”

The new recovery package will provide support for retooling auto plants and incentives for manufacturing advanced batteries in the United States, according to two individuals briefed on the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity because it had not been released yet.

“We’re going to hear about historic investments done in a labor-friendly way, and in a way that makes sure the vast majority of jobs are done in this country,” League of Conservation Voters President Gene Karpinski said in an interview, referring to Biden’s upcoming infrastructure speech in Pittsburgh.

On Monday, the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, the United Auto Workers and the Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association sent a letter to Biden outlining half-a-dozen tax credits as well as several grant programs and loan guarantees to help transform the nation’s auto fleet. While they support the president’s vision, they wrote, the reality remains that electric vehicles make up just 2 percent of the current U.S. market.

“However, neither the current trajectory of consumer adoption of EVs, nor existing levels of federal support for supply- and demand-side policies, is sufficient to meet our goal of a net-zero carbon transportation future,” they wrote.

Those ambitious funding plans, however, largely depend on congressional approval. Bozzella said he was optimistic Republicans could support many of them: “On both sides of the aisle, members of Congress are concerned that we maintain our competitiveness as a country and that we work on technologies that improve our economic security.”

Some of the auto industry’s anxieties stem from uncertainty about the scarcity of materials and parts in companies’ small supply chains.

“It takes seven years to build a lithium mine and two and a half years to build a battery plant,” said Simon Moores, managing director of London-based Benchmark Mineral Intelligence specializing in lithium ion batteries. After that, he warned, the companies “will hit a wall of demand” in the United States while trying to get up to speed.

A Moody’s Investor Service report last week forecast “a long road” ahead for battery electric vehicles. “Achieving adequate returns on this growing BEV portfolio will be a major challenge for car companies,” it said, citing “roadblocks” such as high battery costs, insufficient demand, and complex efforts to integrate mobility services.

Still, experts said the U.S. government has to chart the path for the industry now, so that the remaining internal combustion engine vehicles would have 15 years or so to be replaced. And environmentalists argue that the nation cannot meet its climate goals without working back from a point where carbon-emitting cars and trucks are no longer sold.

“Even if there were sentiment from consumers, it’s incredibly difficult to replace the vehicles on the road,” David Keith, a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, said. “Those cars will be on the road for the next 15 to 20 years.”

Some major U.S. automakers are already planning to phase out gasoline and diesel-powered cars. General Motors has pledged to accomplish this by 2035, while Ford Motor Co. doubled its investment in electric vehicles to $22 billion by 2025, adding that the majority of its vehicles would be electric, and gasoline and diesel cars would be hybrids or plug-in hybrids. FedEx plans to electrify all its delivery vehicles by 2040, the year it plans to become carbon neutral.

Biden’s national climate adviser, Gina McCarthy, has not yet had extensive negotiations with the automakers on tightening carbon emission standards. But heavy lobbying by automakers at the state level gives a glimpse into what’s on the table, and how the car manufacturers plan to deal with the Biden administration.

In Virginia, for example, the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, an automakers trade group, pressed hard for the state to commit $720 million over the next five years to building charging stations and providing $2,500 cash incentives for customers who bought electric vehicles. The $720 million figure was put under study. The automakers also sought, with only modest success, to weaken legislation under which Virginia would mimic a California program that penalizes companies that fail to deliver enough electric vehicles.

This month, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) signed all but one of a four-bill automobile package, providing the $2,500 cash incentives, with an additional $2,000 per car for those who qualify as low to moderate income.

Northam also signed a measure that would make Virginia the 15th state to seek an EPA waiver to implement a tailpipe emissions program like California’s.

The carmakers resisted the system California has in place. It requires companies to buy “zero emission credits” if they fail to deliver increasing numbers of EVs, currently 8 percent of sales in the state. Under Virginia’s new law, automakers would have to comply after two years, even though EVs currently account for only 2 percent of Virginia sales. However, the automakers trade group negotiated to double count the credits banked in California and use them to cover up to 18 percent of their obligations in Virginia.