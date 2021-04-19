The surprising discovery in the monument’s Rainbows and Unicorns Quarry — so named because researchers have unearthed a bounty of key finds there — provides fresh evidence that tyrannosaurs were social predators. A team of researchers evaluated physical and chemical elements to determine that a group of four or five Teratophoneus (pronounced Ter-at-oe-foh-nee-us) died together during a seasonal flooding event that washed their carcasses into a lake. The bones, which sat largely undisturbed for a lengthy period, were later shifted as a river churned its way through the area before eventually evaporating.

“The new Utah site adds to the growing body of evidence showing that tyrannosaurs were complex, large predators capable of social behaviors common in many of their living relatives, the birds,” Joe Sertich, dinosaur curator at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science and one of the project contributors, said in a statement.

The monument, which covers nearly 1 million acres of Bureau of Land Management land, provides a nearly complete snapshot of the late Cretaceous period from roughly 95 million to 74 million years ago. Shortly after this period, the impact of volcanic eruptions and an asteroid collision with Earth triggered climate change and a massive extinction event.

“This discovery should be the tipping point for reconsidering how these top carnivores behaved and hunted across the Northern Hemisphere during the Cretaceous,” Sertich added.

The quarry is the first tyrannosaur mass death site found in the southern United States. It was discovered by Alan Titus, who serves as BLM Paria River District paleontologist.

“We realized right away this site could be used to test the social tyrannosaur idea,” Titus said in a statement. “With bones appearing to have been exhumed and reburied by the action of a river, the original context within which they lay has been destroyed. However, all has not been lost.”

The researchers, who published their findings Monday in the scientific journal PeerJ, analyzed rare earth elements, stable isotopes and charcoal concentrations to show that the dinosaurs died together.

The location of the discovery lies in the Kaiparowits Unit of the current monument, which remains federally protected. Under Trump’s proclamation, however, two of the ancient rock layers that once were within its boundaries — the Tropic Shale and Straight Cliffs Formation — were almost entirely removed from protection.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, who traveled to Utah this month to survey the two national monuments Trump shrank there, spent just one hour in Grand Staircase-Escalante. But she did meet with Titus, who showed her fossils found there.