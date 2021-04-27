Jason Bordoff, founder and director of Columbia University’s global energy institute, said that “we need companies to take this seriously both to be responsive to regulation and to maintain their social license.” Bordoff, who served in three posts in the Obama administration, said that consumers would start looking not only at the cost of a barrel of oil, but at the greenhouse intensity of an energy product. Oil and gas companies would “have to show you’re best in class on the methane issue.”