“We have to stop lighting the matches of methane pollution,” said Sen. Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) at a news conference Wednesday morning.
Methane is a powerful greenhouse gas that, when released without being burned, has more than 80 times the climate impact of carbon dioxide. In 2016, the Environmental Protection Agency adopted a rule requiring oil and gas companies to curb methane leaks and emissions from their operations. Late last summer, the Trump administration undid it.
The Senate vote would undo the Trump-era reversal, effectively restoring the Obama-era rule.
The move would mark the first time Democrats have used the Congressional Review Act to reverse a federal regulation.
The 1996 law gives lawmakers the power to nullify any regulation within 60 days of enactment, and dictates that once a regulation is revoked, no new “substantially similar” regulation can be adopted. Before Donald Trump took office it had been successfully used only once, to overturn a Clinton administration ergonomics rule in 2001.
Republicans used the law to overturn more than a dozen times on Obama administration rules in 2017, including one aimed at blocking coal-mining operations from dumping waste into nearby waterways and another requiring oil, gas and mining companies divulge more information to the Securities and Exchange Commission about the payments they make to foreign governments.
Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) said the vote amounts to “a repeal of a repeal,” which would effectively restore the original Environmental Protection Agency rule.
“A repeal of a repeal with great appeal,” Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) quipped in response.
While the House will have to approve the measure and send it onto President Biden for its signature, reversing a regulation through the Congressional Review Act marks the swiftest way to overturn an existing federal rule. Otherwise, it would take at least a year, if not more, for an agency to rewrite it.
Biden has targeted 100 of Trump’s energy and environmental policies since taking office, according to a Washington Post analysis, and has successfully reversed 28 of them so far. Most of these were not regulations, however, but rather agency policies or executive orders. In some instances, recent federal court rulings have nullified Trump-era rules.
Many in the oil and gas industry have backed the effort to restore the Obama-era rules — a level of industry support that may not exist on other climate initiatives. Still, Schumer says he expects this to be the start of a broader legislative push on climate that can help meet Biden’s goal of cutting U.S. greenhouse gas pollution between 50 to 52 percent by the end of the decade, compared to 2005 levels.
“It is one of the first things we’ve done to fight global warming," said Schumer. "It will certainly not be the last.”