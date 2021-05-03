“A major source of air pollution, such as Limetree Bay, is subject to controls under its air permits,” the agency said in a statement.
“Limetree Bay may be liable for civil penalties and required to take actions to correct the violations,” the statement said. The company has 30 days to request a video conference to discuss or contest the notice of violation.
Short-term exposures to high levels of sulfur dioxide can damage the human respiratory system. People with asthma, especially children, are vulnerable.
“EPA issued this notice of violation to protect the people who live near and work at this refinery, and we have also deployed a team of experts to St. Croix and are working to assess Limetree Bay’s compliance with environmental laws,” said Walter Mugdan, the acting chief of EPA Region 2, which oversees the U.S. Virgin Islands.
In conjunction with the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Planning and Natural Resources and U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Health, EPA is investigating the extent of the accidental release of gas, its composition, duration and causes.
The EPA also ordered additional inspections of the facility “over the course of the coming months” to focus on compliance with various environmental statutes.
“Limetree Bay is in a community predominantly made up of people of color and low-income populations who are already disproportionately affected by environmental burdens,” the statement said. “These disproportionate burdens present environmental justice concerns, which are a priority for EPA.”
The plant, formerly called Hovensa, had been shut for nearly a decade in the U.S. island territory because of financial problems, some of them resulting from fines related to pollution. But the Trump administration granted a permit allowing it to reopen under a new name, Limetree.
Within days after reopening, a pressure release valve triggered by an accident on Feb. 4 sent a fine mist of oil and water floating over hundreds of homes that neighbor the facility. The mist rained oil on rooftops, home gardens, car hoods and cisterns that residents rely on for drinking and washing.
Less than two months later, it emitted sulfuric gases that forced some schools and a coronavirus vaccination site to close. One resident, Sonya Rivera, said “a foul, funky smell” descended over her home. Others said a stench of rotten eggs or sewage lingered for more than a week.
Days passed before Limetree Bay realized it had a serious problem. In its statement, the EPA said it relies on refineries to measure sulfur dioxide in the atmosphere so that it can better control a population’s exposure to the gas.