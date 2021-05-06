“EPA takes very seriously the reports from today and in recent weeks of children, families, and individuals becoming sickened by emissions around the Limetree Bay facility,” the agency said in a statement. “If EPA makes a determination that the facility’s operations present an imminent risk to people’s health, consistent with its legal authorities, it will take appropriate action to safeguard public safety.”
The company, which has suffered two other accidents since restarting operations on Feb. 1, confirmed in a statement that it had “become aware of an odor affecting areas west of the facility,” adding that maintenance work on a “coker unit,” which processes oil at a high heat level, “has resulted in light hydrocarbon odors.”
“We will continue to monitor the situation, but there is the potential for additional odors while maintenance continues,” the firm said. “We apologize for any impact this may have caused the community.”
The U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Planning and Natural Resources is investigating the matter, the Education Department said in a statement.
Jelani Ritter, a local blogger who lives 10 miles away from the plant on the island’s west end, said in an email that he was awoken at dawn Thursday by a smell that “was most unbearable.”
“The lack of accountability from Limetree is disheartening, as many individuals reported becoming nauseous, while throbbing headaches have become the norm,” Ritter said.
Jennifer Valiulis, who heads the St. Croix Environmental Association, said in an email that her office has been deluged with calls from residents concerned about the impact of the plant’s operations. In February, an upset at the refinery showered oil on people’s homes, gardens and drinking-water supplies more than 2 miles away, and last month sulfuric gases escaped from the plant.
“The fumes are inescapable in the areas downwind from the refinery, even with closed doors and windows, and I’m hearing desperation from people who don’t know what to do and frustration at the lack of answers or relief,” she said.
Some, like Ritter, are questioning their support for the plant. The refinery, which used to operate under the name Hovensa before shutting down nearly a decade ago and changing ownership, is a major employer and source of revenue for the territory.
“It is time that our local government applies pressure in its attempts to hold Limetree Bay Terminals responsible, through the enforcement of fines and citations for their continuous contamination of the environment, and the health impacts these mishaps have and continue to have on the citizens of St. Croix,” he said.
On Wednesday the company agreed to start operating five sulfur-dioxide monitoring stations that the previous owner shut down when it shuttered, after the EPA notified Limetree that failing to run the monitors amounted to a legal violation.
The EPA, which sent a team of experts to St. Croix on April 30 to investigate the refinery’s operations along with territory officials, said it will “be bringing monitoring equipment to St. Croix in the coming days, along with personnel to operate the monitors.”
John Walke, clean-air director for the Natural Resources Defense Council, said in an email that it was significant that the agency said it was looking into whether the plant posed “an imminent risk to people’s health,” since it alluded to the EPA’s enforcement authority under the Clean Air Act, “which allows the agency to swoop in with special powers when it concludes there is an immediate health threat.”
“This is a shot across Limetree’s bow,” he said, because if that determination is made, the “EPA could go to federal district court to ‘immediately restrain’ the source to stop the responsible emissions.”