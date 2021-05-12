During the 48 hours an application portal was open this month, 45,040 people applied for those spots.
The Park Service says the effort to solicit volunteers to cull bison is a pilot program, and one of numerous strategies to reduce the bison herd, while some environmental advocates and animal rights groups panned the effort as setting a concerning precedent, and urged federal officials to address the bison problem with more humane tactics.
Glen Dickens, vice president of the Arizona Wildlife Federation, called it a “cautious approach.”
“We support sound science and best management practices … and this approach and this experiment satisfies both of those,” Dickens said, adding: “We see this as a first step, an experiment.”
Dickens, a wildlife biologist who is retired from the Arizona Game and Fish Department, said the number of applicants shocked him — he said he expected to see maybe a third of the final number.
“It’s incredible that it’s over 40,000,” he said. “That tells you something about pent-up demand … how desirable it is to be able to hunt that bison.”
Joe Trudeau, southwest conservation advocate for the Center for Biological Diversity, said the park service has “failed” in efforts to reduce the bison with “humane nonlethal measures.”
“Killing these animals the way they’re proposing is a measure of last resort,” Trudeau said.
The herd that grazes on the park’s north rim is made up of 300 to 500 bison, according to the park service. The animals have no natural predators in the area. Left unchecked, biologists predict that the herd could triple in size within a decade, Grand Canyon spokeswoman Kaitlyn Thomas told The Washington Post.
Worried about the impact of that kind of growth, federal officials came up with a plan.
Following an environmental assessment conducted in 2017, park officials began trying to reduce the herd by capturing bison and removing them from the area, Thomas said. Since 2019, 88 animals have been corralled and given to five American Indian tribes.
“We kind of have a toolbox,” Thomas said, “and one of those tools is lethal removal.”
She said one reason for the pilot program is to “reduce the herd size as quickly as possible.” “With live capture and removal, it’s sort of as if you’re playing catch up all the time,” she said.
The standards for the 12 coveted shooting slots are rigorous. Volunteers, who will be selected to kill one bison each, must pass a federal background check, as well as a test proving proficient marksmanship. They must also be physically fit. The bison are in an area managed as wilderness, which means no motorized vehicles are allowed. The volunteer will be allowed to have up to five support volunteers, Thomas said, to help carry out a bison carcass by hand.
Whatever parts or meat of the bison the volunteers do not want can be donated to affiliated tribes, she added.
By May 17, 25 people will be selected through a random lottery from the more than 45,000. From there, the first dozen who submit complete, accurate and qualified applications and who pass the background checks will be chosen.
But Trudeau said it is “laughable” that the park service thinks this effort will successfully address the ongoing problem.
“I don’t see how 12 volunteers taking one animal each is going to quickly or efficiently reduce the herd,” he said. “It’s kind of a joke.”
Trudeau said the environmental group has long advocated for the removal of the bison, citing the “cascading” negative impact on the environment. The animals congregate around the few water sources on the Grand Canyon’s North Rim, displacing native wildlife and trampling sensitive springs and small wetlands there, he said.
The group has pushed for years for “more humane measures” to remove the animals, such as capturing the bison through wranglers, setting up temporary fencing to corral the bison to a different location, or tranquilizing the animals and carrying them off via helicopter.
Wayne Pacelle, president of Animal Wellness Action, also suggested fertility control — injecting the females with an immunocontraceptive vaccine that ensures pregnancies fail to advance.
Thomas said fertility control is something the park service considered.
“But the real purpose of this program is to quickly reduce the population,” she said, adding: “Fertility control can take a very long time.”
Pacelle said his primary concern is the “precedent this would establish for trophy hunting within national parks and national monuments.” He penned a letter to the Interior Department on behalf of multiple organizations, urging federal officials to “terminate a thinly disguised public trophy hunting program within Grand Canyon National Park.”
With rare exceptions, national parks and monuments do not allow hunting, advocates noted, though hunting is allowed on some public lands run by the Park Service.
“National Parks have always been held to a more sacred level,” Trudeau said.
“This is going to become one of the most prized hunting experiences on planet Earth, and there will be people from around the world who want to come to Grand Canyon National Park to kill bison,” he said. “That is not a precedent we should set.”
But the National Park Service insists that this program is not a hunt.
“We’ve been very explicit with this in the ways we’ve designed this program,” she said. “This is a management activity designed for the destruction of wildlife causing damage to the resources and values of the park.”
Hunting is prohibited within Grand Canyon National Park, Thomas said, but “destruction” of animals is permitted under federal law if it has been determined that “such animals are detrimental to the use of any System unit.”
Without any environmental pressures, Thomas said, the bison have taken up refuge in the park, and the program is also an effort to “disrupt that refuge effect and encourage the bison to range further out behind the boundaries of the park.”
If the park service determines that it worked, the program could continue.
“If it is a good way of getting that herd to range farther across the landscape, we will go forward in future years,” she said.
Read more: