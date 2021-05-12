The standards for the 12 coveted shooting slots are rigorous. Volunteers, who will be selected to kill one bison each, must pass a federal background check, as well as a test proving proficient marksmanship. They must also be physically fit. The bison are in an area managed as wilderness, which means no motorized vehicles are allowed. The volunteer will be allowed to have up to five support volunteers, Thomas said, to help carry out a bison carcass by hand.