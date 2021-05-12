The following year, the Trump administration also allowed the release of a long-awaited update, written by experts at more than a dozen federal agencies, which found that the effects of climate change were intensifying — from deadly wildfires in the West to increasingly destructive hurricanes and heat waves. That congressionally mandated report stretched to more than 1,000 pages and warned that global warming “is transforming where and how we live and presents growing challenges to human health and quality of life, the economy, and the natural systems that support us.”