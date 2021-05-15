The Natural Resources Defense Council estimates that from 2018 to 2020, more than 61 million people were served by water systems with lead levels exceeding the 5 parts per billion threshold that the Food and Drug Administration sets for bottled water. Yet replacing lead pipes has proved to be a costly and difficult endeavor for many of the cash-strapped cities where they are common. Milwaukee’s current rate of replacement would take about 70 years for completion. In Chicago, which has about 380,000 lead lines, the job as recently proposed would take 500 years.