The financial picture at ExxonMobil has been lackluster in recent years. Over the past decade, the company’s debt has grown ninefold to more than $60 billion, with about a third of it going to prop up dividends. Last November, the company wrote off assets by $17 billion to $20 billion, the result of a misguided purchase of the natural gas company XTO Energy. Recently the stock has rebounded sharply along with crude oil prices, but the share prices are no higher than they were in late 2005, even after tens of billions of dollars of stock buybacks.