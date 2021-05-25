“Heat is the number one weather related killer,” said Ladd Keith, assistant professor of planning and sustainable built environments at The University of Arizona, who reviewed both reports. But, he says, the problem often doesn’t get as much attention as hurricanes, sea level rise or other events being exacerbated by climate change. Both studies clearly highlight how the damage from climate change is falling harder minority and poor neighborhoods, Ladd said. “Bolstering evidence in that area is really important,” he said.