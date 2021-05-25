The reason, he says, probably has to do with how American cities are organized. “Generally urban temperatures are higher in the middle of the city,” he said. That’s historically been where minority and low-income communities are located, a pattern aggravated by phenomena such as “white flight.” And whether race or income is the driver, Chakraborty said he expects exposures to become even more problematic as more people move to cities. “You’re looking at a lot more people exposed to that higher heat,” he said.