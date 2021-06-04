The study is “a broad modelling approach with many assumptions, which can all be individually questioned and debated,” added Hans Joosten, who leads a peat research group at the University of Greifswald in Germany. “But the overall message that remains is that drainage of only a small part turns the entire northern peatland resource into a net carbon source. Though peatlands indeed are carbon sinks in their pristine state, they should also be seen as carbon bombs, which explode whenever they are damaged. Keep them wet!”