“The U.N. process, and any reasonable negotiation, only works if one side can trust the other to do what is agreed and what is promised,” Mohamed Adow, director of the African climate and energy think tank Power Shift Africa, said in an email. “Finance and emissions cuts are two sides of the same coin. The finance is essential in order to fund the technological transition from fossil fuels to renewables around the world. We can’t do this on the cheap.”