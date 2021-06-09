The project became a flash point for climate activists during the Obama administration, as hundreds of activists faced arrests during protests over the Keystone XL. President Trump backed the pipeline’s construction during his term, but Biden pledged to block it while on the campaign trail.
Activists who have spent more than a decade hoping to bury the project for good reacted with joy at the news Wednesday.
“When this fight began, people thought Big Oil couldn’t be beat,” Bill McKibben, the founder of 350.org, who led sit-ins against Keystone XL in 2011 at the White House, said in a statement. “But when enough people rise up we’re stronger even than the richest fossil fuel companies.”
One of President Biden’s first actions in office was to revoke a key permit for the project, a move he promised to do during the campaign. For months, GOP lawmakers and oil and gas industry officials have hammered Biden for putting that nail in the pipeline’s coffin, saying his decision will lead to the loss of thousands of construction jobs.
“This is devastating news for our economy, jobs, environment and national security—and its entirely President Biden’s fault," Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.), said in a statement Wednesday. “It’s beyond clear that President Biden is beholden to extreme environmentalists, and Montanans and the American people are bearing the burden.”
Robin Rorick, vice president of midstream and industry operations at the American Petroleum Institute, an industry trade group that had backed the project, chalked up its demise to “political obstructionism.”
“This is a blow to U.S. energy security and a blow to the thousands of good-paying union jobs this project would have supported," Rorick said.
The contentious pipeline, which initially was expected to cost about $8 billion, has existed in a sort of limbo for years.
President Obama rejected a key U.S. permit for the project in 2015. President Trump approved a right of way for the Keystone XL on his third day in office, though the pipeline remained bogged down in courts and by the Nebraska Public Service Commission. No sooner had Trump exited office than Biden followed through on his vow to once again halt the pipeline.
The Keystone XL was designed to carry more than 830,000 barrels a day of crude oil, virtually all of it coming 1,210 miles from the tar sands to Steele City, Neb. A southern leg from Cushing, Okla., to the Gulf Coast was approved in 2012 and constructed. Most of the northern leg also has been completed, with some of the most important gaps in Nebraska.
In addition to opposition from environmentalists and climate experts over the years, the pipeline also drew criticism from farmers, ranchers and indigenous leaders who don’t want to be forced to grant the company behind it rights of way, and who feared the pipeline might one day leak and contaminate water supplies.
Despite the long battle over the Keystone XL pipeline, TC Energy (formerly known as TransCanada) earned a record $4.5 billion last year, operating about 3,000 miles of oil pipelines and about 57,900 miles of natural gas pipelines.
On Wednesday, the Alberta government said it would continue to explore ways to recoup the $1.3 billion the government had poured into the project.
“We continue to be disappointed and frustrated with the circumstances surrounding the Keystone XL project, including the cancellation of the presidential permit for the pipeline’s border crossing,” Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said in a statement, though he vowed to continue to work with U.S. officials “to ensure that we are able to meet U.S. energy demands through the responsible development and transportation of our resources.”
Despite the demise of the Keystone XL, various fights over pipelines continue to unfold around the country. And how precisely the Biden administration will handle each those conflicts remains an ongoing source of tension.
This week in Minnesota, protesters seized a construction site along a pipeline route known as Line 3 in an effort to stop the $4 billion project from the Canadian company Enbridge — a move that led to tense standoffs between protestors and authorities. Those fighting the project include Indigenous activists who oppose a carbon-producing fossil fuel project at a time of worsening climate change, and who worry about the potential for polluting tribal lands in the headwaters of the Mississippi River.
Environmentalists on Wednesday hoped the long-awaited death of the Keystone XL would provide momentum to their ongoing efforts to kill Line 3, in part by ramping up pressure on the Biden administration to suspend the pipeline permit before the project is completed.
David Turnbull, strategic communications director with Oil Change International, said the Keystone announcement “only increases the urgency for President Joe Biden to act immediately to stop” Line 3.
Dino Grandoni and Tik Root contributed to this report.