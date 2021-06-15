The chemicals have come under increasing public scrutiny in recent years, including in Hollywood movie “Dark Waters.” Long-term exposures to PFAS have been associated with health problems that include certain cancers, infertility risks, thyroid disease and weakened immunity. A recent study in the journal PLOS One linked PFAS exposure to worse covid-19 outcomes. And, because PFAS do not break down in the environment, they have become known as “forever chemicals.”