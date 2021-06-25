The move to put back in place the methane restrictions implemented under President Barack Obama is intended to combat that startling trend by taking aim at the oil and gas sector, which ranks as the nation’s largest industrial source of methane emissions.
“In order to effectively mitigate climate change, addressing methane pollution from this and other sectors is an urgent and essential step,” the White House said in a statement endorsing the legislation.
But while restoring the methane rule is being cheered by Democrats as a needed, if modest, step, it comes as prominent lawmakers warn they are prepared to torpedo a tentative bipartisan infrastructure deal unless they get assurances that a bill with more ambitious climate provisions moves at the same time.
The tensions over the deal underscore the party’s struggle over what it can achieve with slim majorities in the House and Senate and what prominent lawmakers say has to be done to save the warming planet regardless of the political challenges.
In a call with reporters on Thursday, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) said the bipartisan deal was inadequate at a time when his constituents and others living out West were facing more intense wildfires fueled by climate change.
“It will not include comprehensive clean energy policy, and I am not willing to support throwing climate change overboard,” Wyden said. “The two bills have to be directly connected.”
The bipartisan package includes funding to build a national network of electric vehicle charging stations, electrify thousands of school and transit buses and upgrading the nation’s electrical grid. But it offers just a fraction of the support for clean energy and mandates President Biden outlined in his original jobs plan, leaving out a national standard requiring utilities to use a specific amount of solar, wind and other renewable energy over the next decade.
Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) said his side had enough votes to make any infrastructure bill vote contingent on an accompanying bill with more sweeping climate policies.
“We just have perfect clarity on this issue,” he said in a text. “The planet is on fire, and we are not going to miss this opportunity.”
Still, many liberal activists remain unconvinced the Democrat-controlled Congress will act.
“This is a historic, narrow opportunity to combat the climate crisis, and we can’t afford to kick the can down the road any further,” said Lauren Maunus, advocacy director for the Sunrise Movement, in a statement. “When Democrats agree to water it down more, they’re condemning Americans to untold devastation.”
Reversing the energy policies of the last administration, by contrast, has been an easier lift. The resolution headed for a House vote Friday — which would then head to Biden’s desk for his signature — is part of Democrats’ push to use the Congressional Review Act to scrap policies put in place by former president Donald Trump across numerous agencies.
The law, which allows lawmakers to abolish any regulation within 60 legislative days of its finalization by a simple majority vote, represents one of the quickest ways to wipe out an existing federal rule. Republicans used the law to overturn 16 rules during the first two years of Trump’s presidency, including ones limiting the dumping of coal mine waste into nearby waterways and another requiring oil, gas and mineral companies to disclose more information about their payments to foreign governments.
Democrats have been much more sparing in their reliance on the law. But the Senate voted in April to reinstate the Obama-era methane standards, after they had fallen victim to Trump’s deregulatory agenda.
After Biden officially restores the policy, oil and gas companies will have to check every six months for methane leaks from pipelines, storage tanks and other equipment installed after 2015 — and plug any leak within 30 days after it is detected.
“It’s been a long time coming,” said Robert Howarth, an Earth systems professor at Cornell University, whose 2019 study estimated that shale gas production in North America accounts for a third of the world’s increase in methane emissions over the past decade.
While a range of activities are driving emissions, including animal agriculture, rice farming and biomass burning, he said, “My own research shows the single largest source under human control is the oil and gas industry.”
Overall, U.S. methane emissions are lower than decades ago, but they have risen in recent years, in part due to growing emissions from agriculture, but also an uptick in oil-and-gas-related emissions, according to data from the Environmental Protection Agency. Meanwhile, concentrations of methane in the atmosphere have spiked in recent years to record levels.
Policymakers have increasingly focused on methane in part because, unlike the more prevalent carbon dioxide, it is relatively short-lived. So aggressively reducing methane could have a significant impact on slowing the Earth’s warming. An analysis released in April projected that cutting methane in half by the end of the decade could slow the Earth’s warming by as much as 30 percent.
Drew Shindell, an Earth science professor at Duke University, said in an interview that it is important to make cuts as soon as possible, given the damage that climate change is already causing.
“We need some relief very quickly, because the impacts are outpacing the predictions,” Shindell said. “The only real way to get that relief in the near term is targeting methane.”
Sarah Smith, who directs the Super Pollutants program at the advocacy group Clean Air Task Force, said that restoring the rule allows the EPA to move more quickly than it could have otherwise to rein in methane emissions from oil and gas operations. The agency can now push to regulate existing oil and gas operations, which also are a source of methane leaks and were not covered in the 2016 regulation.
“From an emissions standpoint, restoring the 2016 methane standards does not have a dramatic benefit,” she said. “However, it’s very important from the perspective of signaling that Congress expects and supports EPA moving forward with stronger methane standards.”
The Trump administration finalized its replacement rule, which allows oil and gas operators to largely police themselves on methane leaks, late in the president’s term. In announcing the effort, then-EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler called the mandatory requirements “unnecessary and duplicative,” and said the Trump administration “recognizes that methane is valuable, and the industry has an incentive to minimize leaks and maximize its use.”
But the industry itself was split over the decision to scrap federal safeguard on methane. Some large companies, such as BP, said the EPA should regulate methane emissions to protect the environment and create a level playing field.
But some smaller operators called federal standards to search for and repair methane leaks onerous.
Several recent studies have detailed how reported methane emissions — including those by the EPA — can underestimate the amount of methane actually spewing into the atmosphere. In a Global Methane Assessment published in May, the United Nations made clear that while the rise in atmospheric concentrations of the potent gas is alarming, it also presents an opportunity for the world to make a meaningful impact — but only if officials take action.
“Cutting methane is the strongest lever we have to slow climate change over the next 25 years,” Inger Andersen, executive director of the U.N. Environment Program, said in announcing the findings. “The benefits to society, economies, and the environmental are numerous and far outweigh the cost.”
In the April findings published in the journal Environmental Research Letters, researchers determined that an aggressive effort using existing technologies could reduce methane emissions in half by 2030 and aid the world’s quest to keep warming “well below” 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) compared to preindustrial levels — a central aim of the Paris climate accord.
The world already has warmed more than 1 degree Celsius (1.8 degrees Fahrenheit), a change that has fueled intensifying hurricanes and wildfires, deepening droughts as well as heat waves and other extreme weather. In practical terms, an effort to rapidly scale back methane emissions could mean avoiding some amount of expected sea level rise, protecting animal habitats and ecosystems and delaying a range of other catastrophes fueled by climate change.
Biden has seized on the issue as a priority, and his deputies have begun to set policies in motion that would make further methane cuts. Earlier this month, for example, the Transportation Department’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration issued an advisory bulletin warning pipeline companies and operators that they are legally required to curb methane leaks under last year’s Protecting our Infrastructure of Pipelines and Enhancing Safety (PIPES) Act.
This spring, when Biden announced a pledge to cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions at least in half by the end of the decade, he spoke of “workers capping hundreds of thousands of abandoned oil and gas wells that need to be cleaned up, and abandoned coal mines that need to be reclaimed, putting a stop to the methane leaks and protecting the health of our communities.”
It remains unclear how much funding the administration will get for those kinds of efforts, given the uncertainty surrounding its current infrastructure proposal. But these initiatives, along with pipeline repairs, enjoy support from unions as well as environmentalists.
United Association General President Mark McManus, who heads the nation’s largest pipeline union, described these efforts as a jobs opportunity for his members.
“It’s a win-win situation, the way the United Association looks at it,” McManus said. “We want a good clean environment in any way, shape or form, and it’s very good work for the skilled members of the United Association to perform the tests and fix the leaks.”
Anu Narayanswamy contributed to this report.