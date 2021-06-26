The collapse in Surfside could be a wake-up call for towns along America’s coastlines. “Coastal America is experiencing a slow motion crisis,” said Carl Pucci, founder and president of EO59, a Richmond-based firm that analyzes current and past satellite data down to millimeter levels. Pucci said his 13 employees were poring over data for every building in Surfside to determine whether there had been shifting in the ground movement and how much.