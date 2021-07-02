Filipiak has two window air-conditioners, but they suck up electricity and drive up the bill, so he only runs the AC for the few hottest hours of the day to protect his two rescue dogs. Even if he could afford a more efficient central a/c unit, the wiring in his home couldn’t sustain it. Instead, Filipiak relies on an evaporative cooler, until summer rains and humidity in July and August render it useless. Then he relies on fans. In mid-June, when Tucson and Phoenix both broke records for triple-digit heat, the interior temperature of his home never dropped below 90 degrees, day or night.