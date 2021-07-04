Jake Kreilick met Stone-Manning in Washington in 1988, before she moved to Missoula, when they were both interns at the National Wildlife Federation. A child of the Beltway, growing up in Silver Spring, Stone-Manning had majored in radio, television and film as an undergrad at the University of Maryland. But she was passionate about environmental issues, Kreilick recalled, and once she enrolled in the University of Montana’s environmental studies graduate program, she became active alongside him in a local branch of Earth First.