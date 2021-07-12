Across parts of Klamath County, which is about 110 miles south of Bend, level three — “go now” — evacuations were ordered. The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office has started issuing citations and said it would make arrests to keep people out of those evacuation areas. Despite the days-long evacuation advisory, compliance has not been universal in the restricted area, it said.
“The fire behavior we are seeing on the Bootleg Fire is among the most extreme you can find and firefighters are seeing conditions they have never seen before,” Al Lawson, an incident commander for the fire, said in a statement.
The fire started on Tuesday afternoon about 15 miles northwest of Beatty, and persisted under hot, dry and windy weather in the area, Fremont-Winema National Forest officials said. The cause remained under investigation.
The weather, as well as “extremely dry fuels” following a persistent drought, contributed to “extreme” fire behavior, officials said in an update on Sunday.
Conditions had escalated on Saturday, forcing firefighters to stop working and retreat to predetermined safety zones, officials said. The fire has been totally uncontained since Friday.
Emergency officials said that nine uncontained wildfires were burning across the Pacific Northwest, including the Bootleg Fire as of Saturday evening. The total burn area of those nine fires on Saturday was about 135,000 acres — nearly 10,000 fewer acres than the area scorched by the Bootleg Fire alone by Sunday evening.
Across the nearby border in northern California, many areas including Mount Shasta were under an excessive heat warning.
The California Independent System Operator, which manages electricity for a power grid that serves 80 percent of California, warned that the Bootleg Fire had made transmission lines from Oregon “unreliable.” The operator issued an alert for Monday evening, urging customers to conserve energy to help stabilize the power grid.
More than 30 million people were under excessive heat warnings and advisories on Sunday, and the heat wave was forecast by the National Weather Service to keep hold on much of the West through at least Tuesday. Above normal temperatures were forecast to “hold on the longest over the interior Pacific Northwest, with highs in the upper 90s to 100” degrees, the NWS said.
Wildfires across parts of California, Oregon, Washington State, Idaho and Montana were “responsible for a large area of smoke” covering large portions of the western and central United States, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said on Sunday.
The latest heat wave comes after the Pacific Northwest endured a deadly “heat dome” late last month. The death toll from that event in Oregon alone has reached 116 fatalities.
The fatal event was “virtually impossible” without climate change, scientists found.