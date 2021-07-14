“We are extremely grateful to our investors, employees and business partners for standing by us through the restart process and these uncertain times,” said Jeff Rinker, Limetree Bay’s chief executive. “Severe financial and regulatory constraints have left us no choice but to pursue this path, after careful consideration of all alternatives. The Chapter 11 process provides Limetree with the clearest path to maximize the value of our estate for our stakeholders while safely preparing the refinery for an extended shutdown.”