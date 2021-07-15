In a statement to The Washington Post, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said the proposal would provide $25 million for community development, and allow Alaska Natives and small-scale operators to continue to harvest some old-growth trees. But Vilsack — who proposed a much more gradual transition away from old-growth logging when he was secretary under President Barack Obama — said it’s time to focus on other economic activities, including fishing, recreation and tourism.
“This approach will help us chart the path to long-term economic opportunities that are sustainable and reflect southeast Alaska’s rich cultural heritage and magnificent natural resources,” he said.
Although timber operations felled large swaths of its largest trees between the 1960s and the 1980s, about 5 million acres of prime old-growth habitat remain, according to the Forest Service.
Scientists have identified logging there as a future driver of planetary warming, because its ancient trees — many of which are at least three centuries old — absorb at least 8 percent of all the carbon stored in the entire Lower 48 states’ forests combined.
“This is the most important thing that can happen in terms of preserving forests,” Beverly Law, a professor emeritus of global change biology at Oregon State University, said in a phone interview.
She noted that the carbon stored in old-growth trees can stay out of the atmosphere for about 1,000 years if they remain uncut, while research has found that about 65 percent of the carbon held by trees that are felled is released in the ensuing decades. “It’s becoming obvious to people who aren’t aware that our forests are the most effective way of taking up carbon, and storing carbon for much longer than anywhere else.”
Alaska’s statewide elected leaders, including Gov. Mike Dunleavy, Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, and Rep. Don Young, all Republicans, have consistently opposed restrictions on logging and other forms of industrial development within the forest. Trump exempted the state from the Roadless Area Conservation Rule, which President Bill Clinton enacted in 2001, in October.
But a broad coalition of Alaska Native leaders, environmentalists, commercial fishing operators, anglers and tourism companies have argued that protecting southeast Alaska’s rugged terrain represents the best way forward. Much of the Tongass’s 16.7-million-acre expanse is accessible only by boat, small plane or on foot. Towering stands of Sitka spruce, western hemlock, red cedar and Alaska yellow cedar blanket much of the archipelago, and safeguard waterways teeming with five species of wild salmon.
Joel Jackson, president of the Organized Village of Kake, has spent two decades fighting to preserve the forest’s roadless areas. He said in a phone interview that he welcomes the cancellation of three major timber sales and the new grants.
“It’s a start,” he said, adding that the federal government had spent tens of millions of dollars a year subsidizing logging.
There are plans for three major old-growth harvests on Forest Service land, including on Prince of Wales Island and Revillagigedo Island. Under the administration’s plan, these sales would not take place.
Austin Williams, Alaska director of law and policy for Trout Unlimited, said in an email that the Forest Service had decided to “align itself with the economic realities of the region, where fishing, guiding and tourism have been the mainstays for decades.”
“We need healthy rivers and forests, abundant fish and wildlife, beautiful scenery, and management that recognizes the cultural values of the forest, not more costly and damaging clear-cut logging of old-growth forest,” he said.