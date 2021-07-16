In addition, environmental advocates have kept up pressure on Biden to make good on promises to combat climate change. The youth-led Sunrise Movement, for example, said the House needs to go even bigger than the Senate proposal to fund climate-friendly policies. “This is the first time since 2009 that Democrats have control of both chambers of Congress and the White House,” Lauren Maunus, the group’s advocacy director, said in a statement. “They cannot afford to waste this opportunity.”