Yet the response was hampered by officials’ inability to effectively reach residents — and residents’ inability to take advantage of the help that was offered. Calls to 211 went unanswered because the nonprofit that runs the phone line was not fully staffed over the weekend, officials said. The county’s light rail had to suspend service when one of its power cables melted. The number of people arriving at cooling centers was far below the buildings’ capacities, even as Portland broke its previous heat record by 9 degrees Fahrenheit.