Several automakers have struggled to improve vehicle efficiency, even though some have launched ambitious plans to shift to producing electric vehicles. Last year, the U.S. passenger car fleet’s overall mileage declined for the first time in five years, according to the EPA, and its overall pollution rose. Eleven of the 14 major manufacturers managed to meet federal requirements by taking steps like installing more climate-friendly refrigerants or solar panels on their roofs, rather than improving gas miles.