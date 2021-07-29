Next week the nation’s three biggest automakers — Ford, General Motors and Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler — are expected to endorse the goal of having electric vehicles make up between 40 and 50 percent of their new car sales by the end of the decade, according to three individuals briefed on the plan who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced. The exact range is still being discussed, these individuals said, and the upper end would be contingent on significant government support.