There have been no deaths and five buildings have been lost in the two Winthrop fires, but that toll doesn’t capture the social and economic harm the community is enduring. The mountains and forests in the area are a major tourist draw — attracting as many as 1 million visitors a year, town officials say — and that economy has ground to a halt. The scenic North Cascades Highway that brings many visitors has been shut down while firefighters battle flaming patches of snags. Many of the trails for hiking, biking and cross-country skiing that made this area a national destination for outdoor recreation run through lands that are burning.