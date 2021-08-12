But Paul Spang, who lives in nearby Crescent Mills, said the Dixie Fire was the first time his family had to evacuate. When they were first told to leave late last month, Spang said he scrambled to set up sprinklers outside the house, move flammable curtains and couches away from the windows and load their trailer. He, his wife and their three daughters drove away in their Jeep about 30 minutes later.