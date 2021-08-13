The researchers gathered information on covid-19 cases and deaths in those counties over time. They used satellite sensors to track when wildfires were burning and ground-level sensors to follow levels of fine particulate matter, known as PM2.5, a major pollutant in wildfire smoke. They included a month-long lag to allow for health impacts to develop after infection. Their models also took into account other variables such as weather, population and general trends in the pandemic to control for factors that might skew the results, Dominici said.