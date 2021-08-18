In the background of these efforts lurks an alarming truth: As the Dixie Fire continues to spread and dry conditions spark fears of new blazes, evacuees may have to relocate again at any moment. The fire has crept east toward Susanville, concerning fire officials and prompting evacuation warnings in nearby areas, said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, a spokesman for the firefighting effort. Gary Felt, president of the Salvation Army’s advisory board for Susanville, said his organization would have to play logistical catch-up if the Dixie Fire grows in a way that forces the Lassen Community College shelter to shutter.