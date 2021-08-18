While many evacuees are staying with friends and family, hundreds of others have slept at 10 sites in Lassen, Plumas, Shasta and Humboldt counties. Five of those locations are extensive shelters, and the rest support people choosing to stay in their own tents and trailers. The American Red Cross has taken the lead at some sites, while local counties are managing others.
The combined pressures of this particular wildfire have strained resources and forged uncertainty about even the near future, as the organizations seek to keep their shelters running. With its alternate volunteers needed at other wildfires, for example, the Salvation Army on Monday passed meal responsibilities at Lassen Community College in Susanville to the Virginia-based organization Mercy Chefs.
The pace of this wildfire season, on track to break records set just last year, has also challenged the nearly 320,000-member Red Cross, which has reacted to at least six other blazes while running or supporting Dixie Fire shelters. The humanitarian agency has been responding to blazes in Northern California since late May, bringing in volunteers from across the country to help meet the need.
Denise Everhart, a division disaster executive for the Red Cross, said her organization fears the next big wildfire — while about 100 already rage across the United States.
“I think we’re all paying much closer attention and are more worried than we’ve ever been before,” she said.
In some ways, the humanitarian response to the Dixie Fire looks different than the aid provided during other blazes. Compounding crises, exacerbated by severe drought and climate change, complicate efforts to help those displaced. The average temperature in Lassen County has risen 1.5 degrees Celsius since 1895, according to an analysis of temperature data by The Washington Post. Susanville reached 99 degrees Fahrenheit on Monday.
For evacuees posted in tents and trailers outside Lassen Community College, the heat is stifling, shade is scarce, and ice is hard to access. A few dozen people — many elderly or with a disability — sleeping on cots inside have fared only slightly better: The building is among the four Red Cross-supported shelters without air conditioning, a historically uncommon amenity in the Mountain West.
“In the afternoon, we’re just melting,” said Marshall Fisher, 62, who evacuated from Westwood about two weeks ago.
With some evacuees passing through quickly and others staying for weeks, the shelters are set up to meet a range of basic needs. The Susanville site has a laundry facility and outdoor trailers with restrooms and showers. Inside another shelter at a church in Quincy, volunteers distribute snacks and visit evacuees at their cots.
All the while, the responding organizations account for the resurgent pandemic with packaged meals and expanded space between cots. Evacuees and volunteers have to wear masks inside Red Cross-run shelters but can remove them while eating, sleeping or sitting on their cots, away from others. Social distancing measures have also forced the Red Cross to open more shelters than usual.
The agencies are also scrambling to help evacuees cope with the heat. Whirring fans create a breeze. Volunteers truck in ice, which melts quickly in the warm buildings. Everhart, of the Red Cross, said any evacuee who needs a cooler space can transfer to the organization’s only air-conditioned shelter. But despite the heat, many evacuees have elected to stay at shelters without air conditioning to be closer to home.
Pets are also struggling, with owners worried about their animals’ safety. Kimberly Collier and her 16-year-old black Lab, Umbra, slept in a tent outside the college after they evacuated Westwood. But when the dog went into respiratory distress, Collier, 64, said she had to call a veterinarian to euthanize him. Michelle Watkins, an evacuee from Chester, said other evacuees have also had to put down pets.
As her own black Lab puttered around behind her, Sally Ange Cowdin, 59, said the Dixie Fire was the third time she had evacuated because of a natural disaster. With a history of skin cancer, she now worries about exposure to the sun and sprays herself with water to keep cool.
And a perfect storm of circumstances has made the Susanville shelter a breeding ground for rumors and misunderstandings about the status of evacuees’ homes and when they might return. At one point Saturday, a Red Cross volunteer expressed condolences after Cowdin’s group shared the name of their town. Momentarily terrified, Cowdin put her head in her hands before the volunteer clarified that their community had not burned.
In the background of these efforts lurks an alarming truth: As the Dixie Fire continues to spread and dry conditions spark fears of new blazes, evacuees may have to relocate again at any moment. The fire has crept east toward Susanville, concerning fire officials and prompting evacuation warnings in nearby areas, said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, a spokesman for the firefighting effort. Gary Felt, president of the Salvation Army’s advisory board for Susanville, said his organization would have to play logistical catch-up if the Dixie Fire grows in a way that forces the Lassen Community College shelter to shutter.
“In the back of our minds is, there could be new evacuations — new people coming in — or, conceivably, if the fire comes this way, we might have to evacuate,” he said.
People who sheltered at a site in Chester have already had to move. The Red Cross transferred people there to another center after the wildfire spread and that town came under an evacuation warning.
“What that tells us is that this is a traumatic situation,” Everhart said. “We know that you’ll always want to keep people as close as possible to their homes.”
Matt Franklin, 33, said he has had to move four times in the past few weeks. After Greenville came under an evacuation order while he was helping a friend there, he moved to Chester, then Westwood, then Lassen High School in Susanville and finally, Lassen Community College.
Between lights, noise and wind, Franklin said he has slept for no more than four hours since arriving at the college. The heat has also been oppressive, causing him to beg on social media for inflatable swimming pools that children could use to get cool. Through it all, Franklin worries he might have to move again.
“Every day,” he said, “you’re wondering if it’s going to come this way with the wind.”
Wildfire seasons have extended significantly in the past five years, Everhart said, and more blazes erupt in areas that did not used to burn. Many of the small towns forced to open shelters lack large gathering spaces, forcing affected people to spread out between many smaller evacuation centers.
At the Susanville site, Watkins, 52, said her family was prepared to pack quickly if needed and leave again with their two dogs, three cats and nearly a dozen birds. But Watkins, who owns a pet supply store in Chester, said she hoped the next time they relocated would not be to another shelter.
“We want to go home,” she said as she stood outside her borrowed trailer. “We don’t want to move again to go somewhere else.”
Two days later, Watkins and her family left the shelter for a friend’s home in Reno, Nev.
Plumas Crisis Intervention and Resource Center, a nonprofit organization in Quincy, has built a database of evacuees, helped fund motel stays and distributed camping gear, hygiene supplies and gift cards. The organization’s executive director lost his own home to the Dixie Fire. But the staff knows their work will not end when this fire is contained, said Emergency Services Coordinator Cathy Rahmeyer.
“Every year, something has grown bigger,” she said. “Who knows what’s coming?”