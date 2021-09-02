The new analysis, which comes four days after Hurricane Ida destroyed homes of low-income and Black residents in Louisiana and Mississippi, examined the impacts of the global temperature rising 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) compared to preindustrial levels. It found that American Indians and Alaska Natives are 48 percent more likely to live in areas that will be inundated by flooding from sea level rise under that scenario, Latinos are 43 percent more likely to live in communities that would lose work hours due to intense heat and Black people will suffer significantly higher mortality rates.