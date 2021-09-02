The world has already warmed 1.1 degrees C since the Industrial Revolution began, and is on track to warm by more than 1.5 degrees by the early 2030s.
Joe Goffman, acting head of the EPA’s Office of Air and Radiation, said the “first of its kind” comprehensive review amounts to a federal acknowledgment of the broad and disproportionate impact global warming is having on some of America’s most socially vulnerable groups. Just this week the Department of Health and Human Services established the Office of Climate Change and Health Equity, the first federal program aimed at specifically examining how the burning of fossil fuels and other greenhouse gas emissions affect human health.
Other studies have discussed climate impacts on socially vulnerable populations, the report authors said, “but few have quantified disproportionate risks to socially vulnerable groups.”
The impact of Hurricane Ida, whose remnants on Wednesday released havoc in New Jersey and New York City, is still being calculated. But Goffman said many Black and low-income residents in Louisiana and Mississippi are now faced with the challenge of mustering the resources to replace living rooms drowned in floodwaters and rooftops ripped apart by powerful gusts of wind.
“But one of the underlying lessons of this report is that so many communities that are heavily Black and African American find themselves in the way of some of the worst impacts of climate change,” he said, “as was the case with Katrina and, we may find, turns out to be the case with Ida.”
A series of other climate-driven disasters, from heat waves to flooding, are already affecting vulnerable Americans. Late last month, for example, the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration confirmed that a worker on a construction site collapsed on June 28, the hottest day on record in the state, and died less than two weeks later. It attributed the death at Robinson Construction Co. to “heat stress.”
Dominique Browning, co-founder of the green group Moms Clean Air Force, said the EPA’s report “couldn’t be more perfectly timed” following Ida’s destructive wake. “We are in such an emergency.”
But she added it remains to be seen if the Biden administration and Congress will put in place powerful enough legislation and regulation to cut pollution and slow rising temperatures. The group is pressing the EPA, for instance, to set tougher standards for ozone and soot, two pollutants at higher levels in neighborhoods with more racial minorities.
Black people are 40 percent more likely to currently live in places where extreme temperatures driven by climate change will result in higher mortality rates, the analysis found. In addition, African Americans are 34 percent more likely to live in areas where childhood asthma diagnoses are likely to be exacerbated by climate change.
EPA staffers launched the study last summer under President Donald Trump, with an eye toward publishing it in an academic journal. But “the Biden-Harris administration took ownership of this report and elevated it,” Goffman said, because of its focus on climate and environmental justice.
Biden issued an executive order a week after taking office aimed at addressing the historic pollution burdens faced by communities of color that were targeted for the construction of railroad depots, coal-fired power plants, freeways and factories that produce toxic chemicals. But he has yet to deliver on some of his most sweeping promises to address historic inequities, as Congress has yet to enact his legislative proposals that would pour billions of dollars into these areas.
Low-income residents with no high school diploma — including White people, who like the other groups fall under the environmental justice umbrella of communities historically zoned for pollution — will also experience more flooding and lost work hours from flooding.
The study “drew on a growing body of literature,” the authors wrote, such as the fourth National Climate Assessment, that “focuses on the disproportionate and unequal risks that climate change is projected to have on communities that are least able to anticipate, cope with, and recover from adverse impacts.”
The analysis only covers the Lower 48 states, excluding Alaska and Hawaii. As a result, the authors said, it does not capture the full impact on some groups, including Alaska Natives and Asian Americans.
The new study looked at a range of adverse impacts based on average global temperatures rising between 1 degree Celsius (1.8 degrees Fahrenheit) and 4 degrees C (7.2 degrees F).
But global temperature increases are not felt evenly. A 2 degrees C increase worldwide could cause an average annual temperature spike of 3 degrees C (5.4 degrees F) in large swaths of the United States, scientists said, including the Great Plains, Midwest, Northeast and Southwest.
A rise of 4 degrees C would cause an average annual spike of up to 6 degrees Celsius, or nearly 11 degrees Fahrenheit, in those areas.
Black people age 65 and older would likely be profoundly affected by either scenario, the study said. For example, if the Earth warms by an average of 2 degrees C, older African Americans are 41 percent more likely to experience poor air quality and die prematurely from fine particle pollution based on where they currently live. An increase of 4 degrees would push that likelihood to more than 60 percent.
Under those two scenarios, Black children age 17 and younger would also suffer disproportionately. Thirty-four percent live in places where they are more likely to be diagnosed with asthma if the global average increases 2 degrees C and the likelihood rises to more than 40 percent if it hits 4 degrees.
When temperature increases result in extreme temperature events, Black people in 49 cities analyzed for the study, from Seattle to Miami, are more likely to suffer. With a 2 degree increase, mortality would be 41 percent more likely compared to other Americans, and 59 percent more likely with a 4 degree increase.
Extreme temperatures are more likely to affect Native Americans and Latinos where they work.
Latinos would be 43 percent more likely than others to lose work hours and pay because it’s too hot. American Indians and Alaskan Natives are 37 percent more likely to lose hours under the 2-degree scenario.
Another group enters the picture when flooded roads delay or eliminate commutes to work: Asian Americans. That group would be 23 percent more likely to be delayed by flooded roads due to sea level rise. Latinos would be about 50 percent more likely.
American Indians and Alaska Natives would experience more property damage if global sea levels continue to rise. If it reaches 50 centimeters, about 19 inches, the report said, that group would be nearly 50 percent more likely to suffer damage or lose property to flooding.
White Americans, the next most vulnerable group, would be 19 percent more likely to lose valuables or real estate.