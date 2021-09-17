The U.N. report offered good and bad news as it synthesized the latest projected emissions by individual countries, as forecast in their “Nationally Determined Contributions” (NDC) reports.
So far, 86 nations, plus the European Union’s collective of 27 countries, have submitted new, updated and often more ambitious projections. Together these nations account for about half of total emissions. If they carry out their current plans, they are on track to produce a 12 percent reduction in heat-trapping gases in 2030 compared to 2010.
That’s the good news, said, Patricia Espinosa, Executive Secretary of UN Climate Change, in a news conference Friday marking the release of the report.
But taken as a whole, the 191 nations that are parties to the U.N. climate accord would contribute a 16 percent increase in greenhouse gases in 2030 than 2010.
Espinosa called these numbers “sobering.”
“It is not enough, what we have on the table,” she said during the news conference.
“The 16% increase is a huge cause of concern," she said. "It is in sharp contrast with the calls by science for rapid, sustained and large-scale emission reductions to prevent the most severe climate consequences and suffering, especially of the most vulnerable, throughout the world,” she said.
In its most recent landmark report in August, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change estimated that limiting global average temperature increases to 1.5C requires a 45 percent reduction in CO2 emissions by 2030, or a 25 percent reduction by 2030 to limit warming to 2C.
Many of the biggest emitters in the developing world, such as China, have yet to formally commit to a 2030 emissions reduction target. Equally worrying, Brazil and Mexico both put forward weaker emissions targets compared to what they submitted five years ago.
The disappointing reality — captured in this snapshot of how plans fail to meet goals — comes ahead of the White House meeting Friday and the U.N. General Assembly gathering next week.
Espinosa said she hoped to see more nations submit plans with more ambitious targets before the launch of the U.N. global climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, in early November.
She said there is still time, and said her U.N. group will issue another report synthesizing the commitments before the Glasgow negotiations begin.
The planet has already warmed by over 1 degree Celsius since the dawn of the industrial revolution.
The U.N. synthesis released on Friday, based on the national plans, concluded, “unless actions are taken immediately,” the projected emissions “may lead to a temperature rise of about 2.7C by the end of the century.”
Alok Sharma, the British government minister who will serve as president of the coming meeting in Glasgow, said in a statement: “This report is clear: ambitious climate action can avoid the most devastating effects of climate change, but only if all nations act together. Those nations which have submitted new and ambitious climate plans are already bending the curve of emissions downwards. But without action from all countries, especially the biggest economies, these efforts risk being in vain.”