The Bureau of Land Management oversees about one-tenth of the nation’s land, predominantly in the West, and is central to President Biden’s climate goal of curbing fossil fuel extraction on public lands and transitioning to renewable energy.
Stone-Manning is a prominent Montana-based environmentalist who works on conservation policy at the National Wildlife Federation. Earlier in her career she led Montana’s Department of Environmental Quality, and worked as an aide for Sen. Jon Tester (D) and former governor Steve Bullock (D).
But it was her time as a graduate student at the University of Montana that has attracted the most attention during the nomination process.
Republicans seized on her involvement in a 1989 tree-spiking incident intended to block logging of a patch of the Clearwater National Forest in Idaho. At the time, Stone-Manning retyped and mailed an anonymous letter on behalf of an acquaintance warning the U.S. Forest Service that metal spikes had been hammered into the trees, a tactic dangerous to loggers if struck by chain saws.
Stone-Manning’s testimony during the subsequent trial helped send two people to prison, and she was granted immunity. She testified she sent the letter to warn authorities so people wouldn’t get hurt.
Republicans called her a radical who collaborated with eco-terrorists.
In a speech to the Senate on Thursday, Sen. Cynthia M. Lummis (R-Wyo.) described Stone-Manning as “one of the most egregious nominations to ever receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate.”
“It’s hard to believe, but she has colluded with eco-terrorists, plain and simple,” said Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), who held up a metal spike during his Senate speech. “She stonewalled a criminal investigation for years. She lied to the Senate. And she still holds radically dangerous views and yet she is still the nominee of the president of the United States for this very important post. It is outrageous.”
Democrats dismissed the ecoterrorism allegations as unfounded and said her decades of environmental work show her commitment to public lands and describe her as a centrist open to compromise with industry and conservationists.
Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), the chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, said he was “unable to find any credible evidence in the exhaustive trial record of the tree-spiking case that supports the allegations levied against Miss Stone-Manning.”
Instead, he said, he found “compelling evidence that Miss Stone-Manning has built a solid reputation over the past three decades as a dedicated public servant.”
Stone-Manning’s former boss, Tester, described her as someone who “understands that the way you get things done is be collaborative, bring people together, talk issues out.”
“The truth is Tracy Stone-Manning did nothing wrong. And in fact, the people who went to jail went to jail because of Tracy Stone-Manning,” Tester said.
“The facts don’t back up what the claims are,” he added. “And the character assassination is not something you should be proud of.”
The vote ends a period of more than four years when the land management agency responsible for 245 million acres in the West had no confirmed director. One of the Trump administration’s acting directors, William Perry Pendley, was ordered by a federal judge to leave the post after finding he had served unlawfully for more than a year.
The agency has some 10,000 employees and has faced upheaval after the Trump administration moved its headquarters from Washington to Grand Junction, Colo. During the Trump administration, the agency pushed to increase oil and gas drilling on public lands, a major source of greenhouse gas emissions in the country.
Last week, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said the bureau’s headquarters would return to Washington.
After the confirmation vote, Collin O’Mara, the president and CEO of the National Wildlife Federation, said in a statement that “at a time when our public lands are suffering from prolonged drought, devastating wildfires, and other climate-fueled disasters, Tracy will bring visionary leadership and a collaborative management style that will restore and revitalize our public lands and waters.”