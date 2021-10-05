“The majority of Californians oppose offshore drilling and with aging infrastructure, we’re likely to see more oil spills in the future if we don’t make a change now,” California Democratic Reps. Ted Lieu and Julia Brownley said in a statement. “It’s time to put an end to offshore drilling in California. Our environment and our communities depend on it.”
Legislation by Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) to ban new federal oil leases off the entire West Coast could be wrapped into the mammoth budget bill Democrats are fighting over on Capitol Hill. State lawmakers said they would be pushing Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), who declared a state of emergency in the area Monday night, to take additional action where possible.
But the spill from Amplify Energy’s oil platform also underscored the limits to what elected officials can do to halt offshore drilling. Around two dozen drilling sites are leased off the coast of California, and they can keep operating in perpetuity even if no new leases are approved, according to environmental groups.
For years, the visible drilling rigs, pumps and refineries that line portions of the Southern California coastline have stood in strange contrast to the palm trees and surf culture for which the area is known.
“You’re not going to completely eliminate the threat of leaks in pipelines around existing operations until existing operations cease,” said Damon Nagami, senior attorney and director of Southern California ecosystems project for the Natural Resources Defense Council, an advocacy group. “So that’s our long-term goal. How to get there is a different question.”
On the shores on and around Huntington Beach, impacts of the spill continued to spread Tuesday. The City of Huntington Beach announced that the first oiled birds were being rescued and stabilized at the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center. Miles of beaches remained closed to the public, as did fisheries. Boats were blocked from entering or exiting the harbors at Dana Point and Newport Beach, the largest recreational harbor in Southern California. On shore, crews remained at work scooping up globs of oil from the sand.
“What I’m seeing outside my window right now is so costly to our environment and to our economy,” said Assembly member Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Laguna Beach), whose district includes Huntington Beach, in a phone interview. “I hope this terrible disaster does not just end up in the history books but leads to real change.”
Questions on when the spill was detected emerged after the Los Angeles Times reported, based on state documents, that officials with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife were aware of a possible spill Friday night. But even though residents began reporting suspicious smells, the spill was not officially reported or made public until Saturday morning. The chief executive of Amplify Energy, Martyn Willsher, told reporters Monday that his company was not aware of the leak until Saturday morning and responded within half-an-hour.
“It’s all being discussed right now. We’re looking at timelines,” Eric Laughlin, a spokesman for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and for the oil spill response, said in a brief phone interview Tuesday.
In a joint statement Tuesday, the U.S. Coast Guard, California Department of Fish and Wildlife and Amplify Energy said the National Response Center “received a report of an unknown sheen of unknown source on Friday evening.”
“These types of reports are common and in many cases, the sheen reported can be natural seepage of oil or sheen that is never located,” the statement said, adding that early Saturday morning satellite imagery from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration showed “a possible oil anomaly.”
Crews from Fish and Wildlife’s Office of Spill Prevention and Response investigated before sunrise but conditions were foggy and the crew returned to shore, officials said. Once the fog lifted, they added, personnel from the Coast Guard and the Orange County sheriff’s office deployed to investigate.
“On Saturday morning, the company confirmed a release of oil from a pipeline,” the statement said.
Lieu said in a statement that he intended to press officials about how a delay in reporting might have occurred.
“It is distressing that there may have been a delay in reporting the oil spill to the public,” he said. “Every hour an oil spill goes unnoticed or unreported translates to that much more oil spilling into our oceans, killing wildlife and destroying habitats.”
“Once again we are seeing a horrifying disaster unfolding off our coast with the heartbreaking images of blackened beaches and wetlands, oil slicked birds and fish floating in a sheen of oil,” said California Coastal Commission Chair Steve Padilla. “Sadly, the images of these kinds of environmental tragedies will continue until we get drilling and oil production out of the ocean.”
Scott Wilson contributed to this report.