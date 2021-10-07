Biden will use an executive order to protect 1.36 million acres in Bears Ears, slightly larger than the original boundary that President Barack Obama established in 2016, while also restoring the 1.78 million-acre Grand Staircase-Escalante monument. Biden will also reimpose fishing restrictions in the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument off the coast of New England that Trump had opened to commercial fishing.
Biden is expected to sign the proclamations, using his authority under the 1906 Antiquities Act, on Friday.
“By restoring these national monuments, which were significantly cut back during the previous administration, President Biden is fulfilling a key promise and upholding the longstanding principle that America’s national parks, monuments, and other protected areas are to be protected for all time and for all people,” the White House said in its statement.
Biden had campaigned on reversing Trump’s rollbacks to Bears Ears and other monuments, but tribal activists and conservationists had grown increasingly frustrated in recent months that he had not acted. The Washington Post reported in June that Interior Secretary Deb Haaland recommended to the White House that Biden restore protections to the monuments.
Last month, leaders of the Bears Ears Inter-Tribal Coalition sent a letter to Biden calling for “immediate action” to protect the monument and that “real harm, much permanent, is occurring on this sacred landscape.”
Tourists and looters routinely steal ceramic shards and other remnants of the settlements of the Ancestral Puebloan Indians who lived in the area and some of the ancient rock art has been defaced. A surge in tourists looking for outdoor escapes during the pandemic have added to the pressure on the landscape.
Tribal leaders were traveling to Washington on Thursday to be in attendance for the announcement on Friday, according to people familiar with their plans.
Biden’s decision on the monuments, while expected, remains controversial, particularly in Utah. Miners are interested in the area for its stores of uranium and other minerals. Ranchers also use the land for grazing cattle. The area is also popular with tourists, RV campers and those who ride off-road vehicles.
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) and the state’s congressional delegation has argued that land-use rules for the area should be established by legislation, rather than executive order, to avoid regular changes to the boundaries by future presidents.
“President Biden’s decision to expand the monuments is disappointing, though not surprising,” Cox said in a statement along with other Utah officials. “For the past 10 months, we have consistently offered to work with the Biden Administration on a permanent, legislative solution, one that would end the perpetual enlarging and shrinking of these monuments and bring certainty to their management.”
“Our goal has been to make lasting progress on managing our public lands for the benefit of all those who use them, particularly those who live on and near those lands,” Cox added.
Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and other members of the state’s congressional delegation also criticized the decision, calling it a “devastating blow” to their efforts to solve the issue legislatively.
Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante are both set landscapes of sandstone canyons and vast mesas rich with cliff dwellings, rock art and dinosaur fossils.
The tribes that make up the Bears Ears Inter-Tribal Coalition — the Navajo Nation, Ute Mountain Ute Tribe, Hopi Tribe, Ute Indian Tribe and Pueblo of Zuni — consider this area sacred, and it is filled with remnants of settlements, rock paintings and pottery.
The tribal coalition had initially asked Obama to designate 1.9 million acres for Bears Ears, but Obama set the size at 1.35 million acres.
In 2017, Trump broke the monument into two parcels and shrank the site to about 228,000 acres. Trump also included new protections on a 11,200-acre parcel, which Biden plans to include in his monument designation, according to the White House.
Since Trump’s action, there have been few government resources to protect Bears Ears. A volunteer group, Friends of Cedar Mesa, opened a visitor center in 2018 to orient crowds and has installed portable toilets along particularly popular hiking trails. More than 420,000 people are estimated to have visited Bears Ears last year, and tourists have left behind trash and damaged Native American settlements.
Biden also plans to restore protections to the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument, about 5,000 square miles off Cape Cod, Mass., which was also established by Obama. The White House said that commercial fishing will be prohibited and fishing for red crab and American lobster will be phased out by September 2023. Recreational fishing will continue.
This swath of the Atlantic Ocean has “tremendous biological diversity,” including whales, tuna, sharks and deep sea coral, said Peter Auster, senior research scientist at Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut, who celebrated Biden’s decision.
“It has submarine canyons as deep as the Grand Canyon and undersea mountains taller than any east of the Rockies,” Auster said. It is “going to allow nature to play out in the absence of significant human disturbances.”
Bob Vanasse, of Saving Seafood, a seafood industry advocacy group, called Biden’s designation an “unfortunate decision.”
“There is no scientific justification to prohibit commercial fishing while allowing recreational fishing,” he said. “While the Biden-Harris Administration has claimed decisions will be based on science, and not on who has the stronger lobby, this decision shows otherwise.”