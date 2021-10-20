The analysis’s findings will influence whether the administration decides to withdraw more than 225,000 acres of federal lands and waters in the Rainy River Watershed — which includes Boundary Waters — from mining for 20 years.
In its application to exempt land from mineral extraction, the Interior Department’s Bureau of Land Management said climate change and mining’s carbon output factored into its reasons for requesting a pause. Climate change increases the likelihood of heavy rains that hurt wild rice harvests and other resources on which local Native American tribes rely.
The move won quick praise from environmentalists and Democratic lawmakers but sparked criticism from the mining industry and congressional Republicans.
“You don’t allow America’s most toxic industry next to America’s most popular wilderness,” said Becky Rom, national chair of the campaign to Save the Boundary Waters. “The Boundary Waters is a paradise of woods and water. It is an ecological marvel, a world-class outdoor destination, and an economic engine for hundreds of businesses and many thousands of people.”
Rep. Bruce Westerman (Ark.), the top Republican on the House Natural Resources Committee, by contrast said the Biden administration policy would complicate the nation’s ongoing supply-chain problems.
“Here are the basic facts no one in this administration seems capable of acknowledging: if you want to use a mobile phone, get your child an iPad for Christmas, splurge on a Tesla, or upgrade to the latest flat screen TV, you are dependent on critical minerals,” Westerman said in a statement. “Those minerals don’t just appear out of nowhere.”
Biden’s decision restarts an Obama-era effort in 2016 to conduct a science-based review. A month before Obama left office, Interior blocked mineral extraction for two years near the Boundary Waters, a glacially carved region west of Lake Superior that is speckled with lakes and popular with canoers.
The federal government also started to review whether to bar mining on land and in waters managed by the U.S. Forest Service for a much longer stretch — 20 years. The Obama administration opted not to renew leases for copper and nickel mining in the area.
Interior researchers started preparing an environmental-impact statement to assess whether a sulfide-ore mine, known to leach toxic metals, could pollute more than 1,200 miles of connected streams.
But, in 2018, the Trump administration curtailed the detailed review in favor of a less-stringent environmental assessment. The move came a month after Interior officials under Trump renewed expired mining leases held by a Chilean mining giant, Antofagasta. Its company, Twin Metals Minnesota, which operates next to the wilderness area, was hoping to mine as deep as 2,700 feet into a mineral formation called the Maturi Deposit to extract ore.
Twin Metals Minnesota released a statement saying it is “deeply disappointed” with the Biden administration’s action to study land that sits atop “the world’s largest known undeveloped copper-nickel deposit.”
“We are working to determine the best path forward to continue advancing our proposed world-class underground copper, nickel, cobalt and platinum group metals mine,” the statement said.
Rep. Betty McCollum (D-Minn.) praised the administration’s decision.
“Today’s action by the Biden administration is a welcome return to the science-based decision making that should govern the management of our public lands,” McCollum said in a statement. “I am pleased that President Biden is committed to completing the necessary analysis to understand the impacts that sulfide-ore mining could have on this priceless reserve of fresh water, the biodiverse habitat it supports, and the economic livelihood of the surrounding community.”