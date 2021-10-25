The European Union and Britain, which is hosting this year’s climate talks, have made among the strongest commitments to emissions cuts and have implored other nations to follow suit. “COP26 is not a photo op,” the British president of the summit, Alok Sharma, said in a recent speech. “It must be the forum where we put the world on track to deliver on climate. … Responsibility rests with each and every country. And we must all play our part.”